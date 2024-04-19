Advertisement

Rishab Shetty has been working on his next project - Kantara: Chapter 1 - serving as a prequel to his blockbuster hit movie Kantara. amid his busy schedule, he managed to scoop some time out to meet Mohanlal. He took to his social media handle, to express his happiness on meeting the Malayalam superstar.

When Rishab Shetty met Mohanlal

The Kannada actor took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared pictures from his meet-up with Mohanlal. In the photos, Rishab, accompanied by his wife Pragathi Shetty, is seen posing with Mohanlal, all three smiling for the camera. He wrote in the caption, "An honour and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir.”

Mohanlal wore a grey shirt paired with a mundu, while the Kantara director-actor opted for a white shirt, complemented by a plain white mundu. Pragathi was spotted in a pink suit.

The pictures of Rishab and Mohanlal drew the attention of the fans and the audience. Netizens flooded the comments section asking them to collaborate on a project. A user wrote, "Thanks Rishabh. We look forward to seeing him performing under your direction too. love from Keralam." Another wrote, "Two passionate actors". The section is flooded with similar comments.

What do we know about Kantara: Chapter 1?

Rishab's upcoming film promises a divine journey as it will narrate the history of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities. Earlier, this year, Rishab's team issued a statement shedding light on the plot of Kantara: Chapter 1. As per the statement, the film will draw inspiration from ancient times and tell the story of the origin of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities. It throws light on their origin. "While Kantara gave an insight into Panjurli Daiva, the prequel will give the audiences a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience with the inclusion of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities," read the statement.