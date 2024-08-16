Published 17:28 IST, August 16th 2024
Kantara, KGF 2 Makers Call Films 'Powerful Symbols Of Kannada Cinema' Following National Award Win
Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 has won two honours including the National Film Award for Best Kannada Film and Best Action Direction. Rishabh Shetty was named as the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the film Kantara.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
A poster of Kantara Chapter 1 | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:28 IST, August 16th 2024