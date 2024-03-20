×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

Kantara Prequel Set Constructed In Rishab Shetty's Home Village, Shoot To Commence Next Month

Rishab Shetty shot to pan-India fame with 2022 film Kantara. A prequel has been in the works for a while, an important update on which has now been shared.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kantara: Chapter 1
Kantara: Chapter 1 | Image:rishabhshetty/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kantara: Chapter 1 will soon be going on floors. The news came directly from the horses mouth - director Rishab Shetty who has not only penned the story but will also be featuring in the film. The actor also shed some light on why the Kantara prequel holds special emotional significance for him.

Advertisement

Rishab Shetty spills the beans on Kantara: Chapter 1


During a press interaction, Rishab Shetty revealed how the premise for Kantara: Chapter 1, is something that he had conceptualised when he was in college. To see the vision come to life, mounting it himself, that too in his own village town, makes the experience all the more enriching for him. 

Advertisement


A translation of the actor's update, originally shared in Hindi, reads, 'I started my acting career from here, which I performed when I was in the 6th standard. Our village’s story and folklore should be brought to the big screen. When I was in my second year of college, this story was in my mind. When I became a filmmaker, I constructed a screenplay properly. Before shooting, we planned that a prequel is going to happen. We also got a huge support from the audience. We have set up a big set in our village now. We will be shooting there next month'.

Advertisement

Has Kantara: Chapter 1 found its leading lady?


Recent speculations suggest that the female lead for the Kantara prequel has been locked in by the makers of the film. The name doing the rounds of the internet for the same, is none other than Rukmini Vasanth. The actress was last seen in films Sapta Sagaradaache Ello 1 and 2 in which she featured opposite Rakshit Shetty.

Advertisement

An official confirmation on the same however, is yet to come through. Separately, the actress currently has Sriimurali's Bagheera and Narth's Bairathi Ranagal in the pipeline. She will also be marking her Tamil debut opposite Vijay Sethupathi in an upcoming Arumugakumar film.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

3 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

4 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

6 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

8 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

8 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

8 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

10 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

13 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

14 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

14 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

15 minutes ago
Modi Putin Zelenskyy

PM Modi invited

16 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

16 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

20 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

21 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

25 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra

Case Against Mahua

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo