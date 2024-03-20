Advertisement

Kantara: Chapter 1 will soon be going on floors. The news came directly from the horses mouth - director Rishab Shetty who has not only penned the story but will also be featuring in the film. The actor also shed some light on why the Kantara prequel holds special emotional significance for him.

Rishab Shetty spills the beans on Kantara: Chapter 1



During a press interaction, Rishab Shetty revealed how the premise for Kantara: Chapter 1, is something that he had conceptualised when he was in college. To see the vision come to life, mounting it himself, that too in his own village town, makes the experience all the more enriching for him.

A translation of the actor's update, originally shared in Hindi, reads, 'I started my acting career from here, which I performed when I was in the 6th standard. Our village’s story and folklore should be brought to the big screen. When I was in my second year of college, this story was in my mind. When I became a filmmaker, I constructed a screenplay properly. Before shooting, we planned that a prequel is going to happen. We also got a huge support from the audience. We have set up a big set in our village now. We will be shooting there next month'.

Has Kantara: Chapter 1 found its leading lady?



Recent speculations suggest that the female lead for the Kantara prequel has been locked in by the makers of the film. The name doing the rounds of the internet for the same, is none other than Rukmini Vasanth. The actress was last seen in films Sapta Sagaradaache Ello 1 and 2 in which she featured opposite Rakshit Shetty.

An official confirmation on the same however, is yet to come through. Separately, the actress currently has Sriimurali's Bagheera and Narth's Bairathi Ranagal in the pipeline. She will also be marking her Tamil debut opposite Vijay Sethupathi in an upcoming Arumugakumar film.