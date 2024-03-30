Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor is riding high on the success of her last film, Crew. The March 29 release has emerged as the highest-opening female-led film across the global box office. The actress is currently in the midst of prepping for her role in what will mark her first tryst with South Cinema - bilingual film, Toxic. An interesting update about the same has now come forth.

Revealed: Details on Kareena Kapoor's Toxic role



Up until now, news of Kareena Kapoor joining Yash's Toxic, led to perceptions of the actress having been paired opposite the KGF star. As per a recent Bollywood Hungama update however, the same is not true. The source-based report asserts how Kareena and Yash will in fact, be playing siblings in the film. Kiara Advani instead, will be Yash's leading lady. Despite not being the female romantic lead, Kareena's role in the Hinid-Kannada bilingual project, is reportedly, rather powerful. The film is being directed by Geetu Mohandas.

The quote from the source reads, "It is basically a brother-sister story with Yash and Kareena playing inseparable siblings. The director was keen to have Kareena on board in Toxic from the inception of the project. Negotiations were on. Everyone presumed Kareena was being brought into the project as Yash’s leading lady when in fact Kareena was offered a far more powerful role. She has never been seen like this before".

Kareena Kapoor last featured in Crew



Kareena Kapoor has just seen through the release of her film Crew. The actress essays the role of Jasmine Kohli, an air-hostess by day and an aspiring CEO by night. She along with her co-crew members, Divya Rana (played by Kriti Sanon) and Geetu Sethi (Tabu) willingly embark on a tedious heist to realise their dreams.

As per media reports, Crew, was mounted on a budget of ₹60 crores. A Sacnilk report of the film's collections, the film's domestic collections have come in at ₹9.25 crores thus far with its worldwide collections being ₹19 crores. An official update from the team however, puts the film's opening day global collections alone, at ₹20.07 crores.