Updated February 14th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

KGF Actor Yash To Play Lord Hanuman in Prasanth Varma's Jai HanuMan? Here's The Truth

Prasanth Varma is currently working on Jai HanuMan. Names of several South Indian stars is being attached to the project, including Yash.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yash
Yash | Image:Pinterest
After the commercial success of HanuMan, director Prasanth Varma is working on the sequel to the Teja Sajja starrer, titled Jai HanuMan. Of late, names of a number of big South Indian stars is being attached to the project, including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and even Kannada star Yash. 

The makers have confirmed that the cast and the scale of the mythological superhero film will be bigger than the first installment. However, a source close to the actor has revealed the truth about the KGF star's rumoured involvement in the project.    

Yash to play Lord Hanuman in Jai HaunMan? Insider reveals the truth

Busting rumours of Yash's involvement in Jai HanuMan, a source close to the actor revealed that he is currently focussed on his upcoming project with director Geetu Mohandas, titled Toxic. They further added that he is not considering the role of Lord Hanuman in Jai HanuMan.

"There is no truth to the reports, he is not considering any such role. Rocking Star Yash puts a lot of time and consideration into each film he chooses to do, and right now, he is completely consumed with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups," the source was quoted as saying.

Is Yash part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

Yash is also being attached to play the role of demon king Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. However, an insider shared last year that there is no truth to the rumours. While Nitesh's Ramayan is touted to be one of the biggest films in Indian cinema, there is no official announcement of the project yet.

Some reports have claimed that the film, envisioned as a trilogy, will go on the floors later this year. However, any official confirmation, including Yash's involvement in the project, is yet to be confirmed.    

Published February 14th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

