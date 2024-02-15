Advertisement

Back in 2017, Kannada stars Kiccha Sudeep of Vikrant Rona fame and Rakshit Shetty renowned for Charlie 777 announced their much-anticipated collaboration titled Thugs of Malgudi. However, despite roaring anticipation, the project never began production and left fans pondering over the mystery behind its stall.

What did Kiccha Sudeep say about Thugs of Malgudi?

During a recent Ask Me Anything interaction on his X handle, a fan asked Kiccha, “Sir rakshit shetty avara jothe 'Thugs of malgudi' maadthira..it would be great if you both collaborate.” In response to this, Sudeep responded, “I'm sure it Will be a good one. He has a life of his own now and it isn't fair to pressurise him.”

This is not the first time that Kiccha has spoken about Thugs of Malgudi being put on the back burner

During the promotional rounds for Vikrant Rona, Sudeep had heaped praises on Rakshit and said, "Rakshit is a very sweet boy. He has these very cold fights with me, which he doesn't express and I have mine too. I admire him as a writer and as an actor more than Charlie. He has a great ambition for telling stories and I am sure, he will make Thugs of Malgudi when he wants to do it.”

He added, “I keep bullying people that don't believe this boy. As and when he finishes a film, he runs into something else. Which is fair. This film will happen when it is meant to happen. It's a brilliant idea. I just know a line of it, but it's a brilliant idea. I am sure he will do a great job on the film."

In other news, Kiccha has his 47th and 48th films in production alongside Kabzaa 2, Max and Billa Ranga Baashaa in the works. Rakshit on the other hand was last seen in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello.