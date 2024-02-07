Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 21:40 IST

It's controversial/ Never Said Khushi Was Darshan Thoogudeepa's Daughter: Pavithra's Unapologetic Reply To Vijayalakshmi

After Vijayalakshmi threatens Pavithra Gowda with legal action for claiming a relationship with Darshan, the latter gives unapologetic reply on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Darshan
Darshan | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Vijayalakshmi Darshan and Pavithra Gowda are now involved in a social media war, where both parties are threatening each other with legal actions. While Vijayalakshmi Darshan is the wife of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda claims to have been in a relationship with the actor for the last 10 years. The war of words between the two started after Pavithra Gowda shared a reel that featured intimate photos of the actor-model with Darshan. In the photos,  Darshan in many photos could be seen hugging and holding Pavithra romantically. The two were even involved in many rituals together. A few photos also featured them celebrating birthdays together and going on various outings together. 

This triggered Vijayalakshmi, who took to her Instagram handle to share a long note along with a series of photos of Pavithra Gowda and her husband Sanjay Singh to prove that the daughter of Pavithra Gowda, Khushi is from her husband Sanjay Singh and not Darshan Thoogudeepa. She also questioned Pavithra's character and threatened her with legal action for posing for intimate photos with a married man despite being married to Sanjay Singh and setting the wrong example in society. 

Pavithra Gowda Shares A Strong Message Against Vijayalakshmi 

After Vijayalakshmi's post, Pavithra on January 26 took to her Instagram handle to pen a long note in Kannada. In the note, Pavithra said that she never claimed that Khushi was her daughter from Darshan. She confessed that she had Khushi with her husband Sanjay Singh, from whom she is now divorced for personal reasons. She also unapologetically confessed to having dating Darshan for the last 10 years and claimed that Vijayalakshmi is aware of this relationship. She also said that she is not using anyone for her personal agenda. 

Advertisement

Her Kannada note loosely translates to, “I am Pavitra Gowda, my daughter is Khushi Gowda. I married a man named Sanjay and then Khushi Gowda was born. I got Divorce from Sanjay due to problems in our life. I have nowhere told here that Khushi Gowda is Darshan Srinivasa's daughter!! Darshan Srinivasa and I have been happy together for the last 10 years. plz Note this “I’m not here for any own personal needs and agenda” it’s all about pure love and care for 10 years it’s not at all easy.”

She added, “Vijayalakshmi also knows about this matter before. Vijayalakshmi called me several times and spoke to me and told me that she does not have any kind of problems. (I will share some proofs and my divorce documents when the time comes). Now Vijayalakshmi is sharing posts against me which makes me sad. Many people insulting me and my teenage daughter Khushi Gowda in an Instagram post called Vijayalakshmi darshan with bad language has caused me mental pain. No one has the right to post my personal photos.”

Pavithra too threatened to take legal action, “By this I am saying that I also have the right to take legal action, although I am not making a big deal about this issue. Be alert! For I have decided to be happy with the man who loves me.”

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 21:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

29 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Varun Dhawan Looks Fierce In The Lastest Poster Of Atlee's Baby John

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Signature Global, landlords partner for Gurugram project

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach No 1 in ICC Test ranking

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Akhanda 2: Balayya To Reunite With Boyapati Sreenu For The 4th Time?

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega: PM Modi Quips on Kharge's Long RS Speech

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement