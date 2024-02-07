Advertisement

Vijayalakshmi Darshan and Pavithra Gowda are now involved in a social media war, where both parties are threatening each other with legal actions. While Vijayalakshmi Darshan is the wife of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda claims to have been in a relationship with the actor for the last 10 years. The war of words between the two started after Pavithra Gowda shared a reel that featured intimate photos of the actor-model with Darshan. In the photos, Darshan in many photos could be seen hugging and holding Pavithra romantically. The two were even involved in many rituals together. A few photos also featured them celebrating birthdays together and going on various outings together.

This triggered Vijayalakshmi, who took to her Instagram handle to share a long note along with a series of photos of Pavithra Gowda and her husband Sanjay Singh to prove that the daughter of Pavithra Gowda, Khushi is from her husband Sanjay Singh and not Darshan Thoogudeepa. She also questioned Pavithra's character and threatened her with legal action for posing for intimate photos with a married man despite being married to Sanjay Singh and setting the wrong example in society.

Pavithra Gowda Shares A Strong Message Against Vijayalakshmi

After Vijayalakshmi's post, Pavithra on January 26 took to her Instagram handle to pen a long note in Kannada. In the note, Pavithra said that she never claimed that Khushi was her daughter from Darshan. She confessed that she had Khushi with her husband Sanjay Singh, from whom she is now divorced for personal reasons. She also unapologetically confessed to having dating Darshan for the last 10 years and claimed that Vijayalakshmi is aware of this relationship. She also said that she is not using anyone for her personal agenda.

Advertisement

Her Kannada note loosely translates to, “I am Pavitra Gowda, my daughter is Khushi Gowda. I married a man named Sanjay and then Khushi Gowda was born. I got Divorce from Sanjay due to problems in our life. I have nowhere told here that Khushi Gowda is Darshan Srinivasa's daughter!! Darshan Srinivasa and I have been happy together for the last 10 years. plz Note this “I’m not here for any own personal needs and agenda” it’s all about pure love and care for 10 years it’s not at all easy.”

She added, “Vijayalakshmi also knows about this matter before. Vijayalakshmi called me several times and spoke to me and told me that she does not have any kind of problems. (I will share some proofs and my divorce documents when the time comes). Now Vijayalakshmi is sharing posts against me which makes me sad. Many people insulting me and my teenage daughter Khushi Gowda in an Instagram post called Vijayalakshmi darshan with bad language has caused me mental pain. No one has the right to post my personal photos.”

Pavithra too threatened to take legal action, “By this I am saying that I also have the right to take legal action, although I am not making a big deal about this issue. Be alert! For I have decided to be happy with the man who loves me.”