English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Outsider Yash Advises People To Support New Talent; Recalls KGF Director Prashanth Neel's Struggles

Yash is known for collaborating with new talents. Many of his films were made by debutant directors or filmmakers who were just a few films old.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yash
Yash | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Yash is known for collaborating with new talents. Many of his films were made by debutant directors or filmmakers who were just a few films old.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

32 minutes ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

3 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

3 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

3 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

3 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

3 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

3 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

3 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

3 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

3 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

5 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

21 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

21 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

21 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info19 minutes ago

  2. Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United LIVE Streaming: How to watch PSL

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. 'If There is Any Such News...': Kamal Nath on Rumours of Joining BJP

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Yash Advises People To Support New Talent, Recalls Prashanth's Struggles

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. PSL Live Streaming: How to watch Pakistan Super League 2024?

    Sports 29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo