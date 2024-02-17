Updated February 17th, 2024 at 20:25 IST
Outsider Yash Advises People To Support New Talent; Recalls KGF Director Prashanth Neel's Struggles
Yash is known for collaborating with new talents. Many of his films were made by debutant directors or filmmakers who were just a few films old.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Yash | Image:IMDb
Yash is known for collaborating with new talents. Many of his films were made by debutant directors or filmmakers who were just a few films old.
Published February 17th, 2024 at 20:25 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
World14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.