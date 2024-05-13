Advertisement

Pavithra Jayaram died in a road accident near Mahabubnagar in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, May 12. The actress was accompanied by her husband Chandrakanth, sister Apeksha and driver Srikant when the incident happened. The family was returning to the Hanakere district of Karnataka when Pavithra's car lost control and smashed into the divider, as per a report in IANS. She died on the spot, while her husband, sister and a driver sustained injuries.

Pavithra Jayaram's husband Chandrakanth pens heartfelt note

The family was taken to the hospital where they received the treatment. Later, Chandrakanth took to his Instagram handle to mourn the demise of his wife Pavithra. He shared a photo of himself posing with his wife and revealed that it was their last picture together. In the image, Chandrakant is clicking a selfie while Pavithra is leaning on his shoulder in a red saree. He added, "Not able to digest to left me alone,,okasari mama aniii piluveee plsss. My Pavi is no more. pls ra come back plsss."

He also shared a photo on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Miss u Papaaaa pls come back'' (Miss you baby, please come back).

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Celebs pay tribute to Pavitra Jayaram

Actor Sameeip Acharyaa mourned the actress’s demise as he took to social media to express his sorrow. He wrote, “Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Pavithra Jayaram became a household name through her role as Thilottama in the TV show Trinayani. She has also worked in the Kannada TV industry. She has also acted in movies such as Buchinaidu Kandriga, starring Munna and Drishika Chander with Ravi Varma in a negative role.