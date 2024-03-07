Advertisement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir has become one of the significant spots for all the celebs since Pran Pratishtha on January 22. Many celebs have visited the temple after the inaugural event to seek the blessing of Lord Ram Lalla. A recent celeb to visit the temple was Rakshit Shetty who also offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi.

He took to his social media handle to share videos and photos from his visit and penned a note opening up about his experience.

Credits: Instagram

Rakshit Shetty offers prayers at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

Taking to Instagram, Shetty revealed that since the day of Pran Pratishtha, he has been craving to see him live and now after over a month, he got the chance to visit the temple. "Since the day of the Prana Pratista, I have been craving to see him live. I find his eyes real and I have zoomed into many pictures of his to see how it can be so realistic,” he wrote.

Credits: Instagram

He further explained his theory as to how the sculptor, who sculpted the idol of Ram Lalla, could have achieved such a realistic portrayal of the eyes using an illusionary effect. Calling himself blessed to witness Ram Lalla in person, he wrote, "Today I got to see him from a distance, as few lucky ones get to. I got to sit before him for almost half an hour and adore him. Have never done this before, in front of any idol in my life. I admire the workmanship of all idols generally, but this adoration felt different." Lauding the culture, he added, "Arun Yogiraj is a living legend who will be remembered for generations."

He concluded the note by thanking his cousins and friends for accompanying him on the trip. "This one was really special. Jai Anjaneya… Jai Sri Ram" read his note.

What do we know about Rakshit Shetty's next project?

The actor-director is busy working on his next project tentatively titled Richard Anthony: Lord of the Sea. Not much is known about the project but it is touted to be a sequel to Ulidavaru Kandanthe, a neo-noir gangster drama. The movie was praised for its regional authenticity in depicting Tulu Nadu and its people. It gained a cult following, soon established as a cult classic in Kannada Film Culture. Shetty will serve as both actor and director for the film.