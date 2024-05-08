Advertisement

Rishab Shetty, who stepped out to cast his vote at his native Baindur town in Udupi district on Tuesday, talked about his upcoming film Kanatara prequel to the media members stationed there. The actor also showed off his inked finger post vote and said he has excercised his duty.

What did Rishab Shetty say about Kantara Prequel

In a conversation with the media present at the location, Rishab Shetty revealed that a big team is working with greater responsibility in making Kantara prequel. He said, "A big team is working with greater responsibility. Wonderful technicians are working on the project. The shooting is being done part by part. People have loved 'Kantara'."

Rishab Shetty gives details about his look in Kantara prequel

The actor also talked about his look in the upcoming Kannada film. Rishab Shetty said, "I have grown my hair and beard for a year for this movie. The secrecy has to be maintained during the shoot. The people should not lose expectation. The film will be shot entirely in the coastal Karnataka region.”

Rishab Shetty cast his vote for General elections 2024

The actor on Tuesday went to cast his vote in his hometown. He was seen wearing traditional white shirt and dhoti. He polled his vote at polling booth number 135 located at Karadi government school, where the actor studied during his childhood.

The actor has adopted the school and has been developing it for a few years. “The playground is being built for the school children. The construction work will be completed after the election,” the actor said.

