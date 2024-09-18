sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:18 IST, September 18th 2024

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani Requests Formation Of Sandalwood Woman Artist Association Amid MeToo Uproar

Hema Committee Effect: Following the findings of the reports artists from across industries have raised demands for similar forums to be set for them as well.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sanjjanaa Galrani meets Karnataka State Women's Commission
Sanjjanaa Galrani meets Karnataka State Women's Commission | Image: Sanjjanaa Galrani/Instagram
