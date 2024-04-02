Advertisement

Shiva Rajkumar, who is constantly campaigning for his wife Geetha Shiva Rajkumar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, was hospitalised after complaining of uneasiness. The reason behind his illness is said to be his hectic schedule around campaigning and film shoots. According to Public TV, on doctor's advice, the actor remained in the hospital for a day. Now he is discharged and has headed to his residence in Bengaluru's Nagavara.

Shiva Rajkumar discharged from hospital

The actor has been juggling between campaigning for his wife Geetha Shiva Rajkumar, who will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Shivamogga on a Congress ticket, and shooting for his films. On April 1, while shooting for one of his films in Devanahalli, the actor felt uneasiness, after which he was taken to the hospital.