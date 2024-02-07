Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 09:25 IST

Shiva Rajkumar Joins Hands With Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Director Hemanth M Rao

Shiva Rajkumar has joined hands with Hemanth M Rao for his next film tentatively titled Production No 1. The film is touted to be an action drama.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shiva Rajkumar joins hands with Hemanth
Shiva Rajkumar joins hands with Hemanth | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shiva Rajkumar is all set for his next film Ghost and Captain Miller. The actor has recently joined hands with filmmaker Hemanth M Rao for his next project. The official announcement of the film was made on February 1.

Shiva Rajkumar announces his next film

Shiva Rajkumar has joined hands with Hemanth M Rao for his next film tentatively titled Production No 1. Hemanth M Rao took to his social media handle X to make to announcement. He wrote, "Incredibly honoured to be working on my 5th film with the legend Dr. Shivarajkumar. I have always made every film like it is my first and last film; extremely excited to go on this journey with #VaishakJGowda."

 

As per media reports, Hemanth M Rao has clarified that Production No 1 is not a sci-fi film as rumours about the same emerged online. Shiva Rajkumar and Hemanth Rao's film is touted to be an action drama and the actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Meanwhile, the shooting of the film will commence soon.

 

Hemanth Rao opens up about his film with Shiva Rajkumar

Speaking to DH, Hemanth M Rao expressed his excitement to join hands with Dr Shiva Rajkumar. "After the success of 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello', I'm very excited to collaborate with Shiva Rajkumar sir, who I have admired since childhood," he said.

Without revealing too much about Shiva Rajkumar's role, he stated that the film is an action drama in which fans will see the actor in a new role, one he has never played before. Hemanth explained that the film is mounted on a large scale. Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side-A and Side-B, Hemanth's most recent project, were a huge success in both theaters and on the OTT platform due to its classic romantic drama.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 09:25 IST

