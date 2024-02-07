Advertisement

Shiva Rajkumar, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Captain Miller, starring Dhanush, has announced his next project. The Kannada star has joined hands with Sapta Sagardache Ello director Hemant Rao. On announcing the film, the director shared a post expressing his happiness in collaborating with the star.

Shiva Rajkumar to star in Production No. 1

Taking to X, a trade analyst shared an announcement video which opens with mysterious music. Towards the end, we can see a man standing in the dense forest holding a weapon in his hand and closes with a text "The hardest lesson to learn is to love your enemy - Art of War, Sun Tzu. The periodic drama is tentatively titled as Production No 1.

DR SHIVA RAJKUMAR - HEMANTH M RAO COLLABORATE FOR THE FIRST TIME FOR AN EXCITING PROJECT… Dr #ShivaRajkumar and #SaptaSagaradaacheEllo director #HemanthMRao join hands for a #Kannada film, a period action drama.



The film - not titled yet - will be bankrolled by Dr… pic.twitter.com/UbbwKB8EuC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2024

"DR SHIVA RAJKUMAR - HEMANTH M RAO COLLABORATE FOR THE FIRST TIME FOR AN EXCITING PROJECT… Dr #ShivaRajkumar and #SaptaSagaradaacheEllo director #HemanthMRao join hands for a #Kannada film, a period action drama. The film will be bankrolled by Dr #VaishakJGowda under his banner Vaishak J Films [VJF]... Filming to commence soon," read the caption.

Advertisement

Hemant Rao is honoured to collaborate with Shiva Rajkumar for the first time

Taking to X, Hemant Rao shared a post in which Shiva Rajkumar is posing with the director Hemant and producer Dr Vaishak J Gowda. The director shared that he is honoured to be working on his fifth film with the "legend" Shiva Rajkummar.

Advertisement

"Incredibly honoured to be working on my 5th film with the legend Dr. Shivarajkumar. I have always made every film like it is my first and last film; extremely excited to go on this journey with #VaishakJGowda," read the caption.

Incredibly honoured to be working on my 5th film with the legend Dr. Shivarajkumar. I have always made every film like it is my first and last film; extremely excited to go on this journey with #VaishakJGowda @NimmaShivanna @Vaishak_J_Films pic.twitter.com/UZZNqf3Hbu — Hemanth M Rao (@hemanthrao11) February 1, 2024

Makers have kept the major information like the cast and crew of the film under wraps.

