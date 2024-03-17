Advertisement

The people of Karnataka are celebrating the 49th birth anniversary of their power star Puneeth Rajkumar. While the internet is flooded with his fans and followers remembering the actor and carrying out charity work in his name, the late actor's elder brother Shiva Rajkumar took to his social media handle to pen a long note for his baby brother, remembering him and his time with the actor.

Shiva Rajkumar pens note for Puneeth

On Sunday, Shiva Rajkumar took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of himself with his baby brother with a text in Kannada which loosely translates to: Remembering Appu on his birthday.

Another slide had a long emotional note in Kannada which read, "You came as Appu and remained in the hearts of many as Puneeth. People see god in you. You are an idol to many. To others, you're their family deity. And for crores of your fans, you're their loving Power Star."

Advertisement

He added, "However, to me, you're my little brother. The brother who learned to walk holding my hands. The brother whose laughter made me happy. The brother who slept on my chest. You're the brother who will always rule my heart as its king. Happy birthday Appu."

Advertisement

He shared the post with the caption, "Happy birthday to you Appu."