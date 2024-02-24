Shiva Rajkumar's Photo In Shorts With Prabhudeva Goes Viral Days Ahead Of Karataka Damanaka Release

Advertisement

Shiva Rajkumar and Prabhudeva are gearing up for the release of their film Karataka Damanaka on March 8. The film, originally shot in Kannada, will see a worldwide release in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film's release will coincide with the festival of Maha Shivaratri. Days ahead of the film's release a photo of Shiva Rajkumar with his co-star Prabhudeva is going viral on social media.

Shiva Rajkumar, Prabhudeva in viral photo

On Saturday, Prabhudeva shared a photo with Shiva Rajkumar on his Instagram handle. In the photo, Prabhu can be seen wearing an all-black outfit, while Shiva Rajkumar can be seen posing in comfortable shorts paired with a pullover. Both the stars were smiling at the camera. Sharing the photo, Prabhudeva wrote, "With One & Only Great Nimma Shiva Rajkumar."

Soon the photo attracted lots of fans, who flooded the actor-director-choreographer's post with comments.

What do we know about Karataka Damanaka?

Karatak Damanan is a Yogaraj Bhat film. This film marks the first-ever collaboration between Shiva Rajkumar and Prabhudeva. The film is going to be a commercial entertainer with both the stars playing the role of con artists. The film is packed with humour and the dialogues are written by Yogaraj Bhat himself.

The film along with humour, emotion, action, dance, and music will also carry an undercurrent message about water wastage. The film is completely set in the backdrop of a village. The film has six songs, all scored by music composer Harikrishna. The film also stars Priya Anand, Nishvika Naidu, Tanikella Bharani and Ravi Shankar aong others. It is also said that around 25 theater artists have taken part in the film.