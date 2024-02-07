English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Shravani Subramanya Actress Amulya To Make Her Acting Comeback After 7 Years? Read Details

Shravani Subramanya fame Kannada actress Amulya is all set to make her acting comeback after 7 years and here's everything you need to know about this.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Amulya
Amulya | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Popular Kannada actress Amulya began her career as a child artist and featured in notable films such as Chandu, Shravani Subramanya, and Gajakesari. The actress who had taken a break following her marriage and embraced motherhood is reportedly gearing up for a comeback. 

Is Amulya making an acting comeback?

Several media reports have suggested that Amulya is all set to play the female lead in the upcoming film Karavali directed by Gurudatha Ganiga. According to reports, Amulya will share the screen with actor Prajwal Devaraj in this venture. It is being said that Director Ganiga has expressed his confidence in Amulya's suitability for the lead role but an official announcement regarding the same can be expected soon.

When Amulya opened up about her return to showbiz

In an old interview, Amulya discussed her return to the film industry and said, "I hadn’t taken a proper break in years since my debut. I started too young and was working on multiple projects. I missed out on a lot! So, I used this break to travel and explore the world. Now, I am ready for a comeback. I am okay with doing one film in five years, which is why I am taking my time to finalise projects."

Amulya tied the knot with R Jagadish in May 2017 and embraced parenthood with the arrival of twin boys, Atharv and Adhaav, in March 2022. The couple held a private wedding ceremony at Adichunchanagiri Mutt which was attended by prominent figures from the Kannada cinema. A grand reception on May 16 also marked the presence of notable personalities from the film industry and politics.

Advertisement

The actress’ name has been prominently featured in the Filmfare Awards South for her role in Shravani Subramanya which also secured her a South Indian International Movie Award in the Best Actress: Critics category.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News20 minutes ago

  2. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News26 minutes ago

  4. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  5. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement