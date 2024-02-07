Advertisement

Popular Kannada actress Amulya began her career as a child artist and featured in notable films such as Chandu, Shravani Subramanya, and Gajakesari. The actress who had taken a break following her marriage and embraced motherhood is reportedly gearing up for a comeback.

Is Amulya making an acting comeback?

Several media reports have suggested that Amulya is all set to play the female lead in the upcoming film Karavali directed by Gurudatha Ganiga. According to reports, Amulya will share the screen with actor Prajwal Devaraj in this venture. It is being said that Director Ganiga has expressed his confidence in Amulya's suitability for the lead role but an official announcement regarding the same can be expected soon.

When Amulya opened up about her return to showbiz

In an old interview, Amulya discussed her return to the film industry and said, "I hadn’t taken a proper break in years since my debut. I started too young and was working on multiple projects. I missed out on a lot! So, I used this break to travel and explore the world. Now, I am ready for a comeback. I am okay with doing one film in five years, which is why I am taking my time to finalise projects."

Amulya tied the knot with R Jagadish in May 2017 and embraced parenthood with the arrival of twin boys, Atharv and Adhaav, in March 2022. The couple held a private wedding ceremony at Adichunchanagiri Mutt which was attended by prominent figures from the Kannada cinema. A grand reception on May 16 also marked the presence of notable personalities from the film industry and politics.

The actress’ name has been prominently featured in the Filmfare Awards South for her role in Shravani Subramanya which also secured her a South Indian International Movie Award in the Best Actress: Critics category.