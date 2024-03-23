Advertisement

Kannada star Yash, who last featured in the blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2, is all set to return to the big screens with Geetu Mohandas' directorial Toxic. According to the makers, the upcoming Kannada film is billed as "a fairy tale for grown-ups". It will hit the screens on April 10, 2025. As Yash has reportedly commenced shooting for the film, the pan-India project has also become the centre of immense speculation surrounding its casting. Amid swirling speculation, the makers of Toxic have addressed rumours around who is onboard the project.

Still from Toxic teaser | Image: IMDb

Immense speculation surrounding cast of Yash starrer Toxic

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor, while speaking to her fans as part of Crew promotions, had confirmed that she is onboard a big South film. Fans were quick to link her to Yash's Toxic, given speculation surrounding her pan-India debut were already soaring. After this, news surfaced that Shruti Haasan has also been roped in for the project. Amid hearsay, the makers of Toxic have issued a clarification about the film's casting.

File photo of Kareena Kapoor (L), Shruti Haasan | Image: IMDb

According to several websites, Toxic makers, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, issued a statement that read, "There are many unsubstantiated theories and information doing rounds about the casting of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. We truly appreciate the excitement around Toxic, but at this point, we would request everyone to refrain from speculation. The casting process for the film is near completion, and we are thrilled with the team we have onboard. As we gear up to bring this story to life, we request everyone to wait for the official announcements.”

Toxic teaser raises anticipation, director calls it a 'magical journey'

A video announcing the title of Yash's next was unveiled late last year. It sets the tone for the film increasing the anticipation for the project, which is currently under production.

Sharing her thoughts about the film, director Geetu Mohandas had said, "I’ve always experimented with my style of narratives. Although Liar’s Dice and Moothon were received well internationally, I’ve always craved to find my own audience in my country . This project stemmed from that thought. This film is an amalgamation of two opposite worlds and aesthetics in story telling coming together and I found Yash . Who is one of the most brilliant minds I have come across and I’m excited for our team to begin this magical journey.”