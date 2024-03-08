Advertisement

Yash returned with yet another intriguing film following the historic success of KGF and KGF 2. On December 8, the actor announced the name of the upcoming film Toxic in an Instagram video. Yash has collaborated with Geetu Mohandas, a national award-winning director, for Toxic. While Yash is gearing up for Toxic, some eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the actor has been covering his head in public gatherings to not tease his look from the movie.

Yash subtly hides his look from Toxic

Recently, Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit attended an event together and a video of the same surfaced online. Soon after the video went viral, some eagle-eyed fans noticed Yash walking around with a scarf wrapped around his head. Fans were quick to recall that Yash had the same look while attending the inauguration of Sree Amrutheshwara Temple in Karnataka's Bellary. At the event, Yash had covered his head with a scarf to hide his hairstyle for Toxic, as per fans speculations. Of late, Yash has been covering his head at public appearances sparking such rumours.

Exclusive from Birthday Bash 💥😉#YashBOSS #ToxicTheMovie @TheNameIsYash

pic.twitter.com/cIcseEqWAj — 𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗲𝘆𝗶 ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ (@NameIsShreyash)

While some say the look is from Toxic, many speculate that the look can be from Ramayana helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. For the unversed, Yash will make his Bollywood debut with Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor will play Ram, Sai Pallavi will play Sita and Yash will portray the character of Ravana in Ramayana. However, the other details about Ramayana are under the wraps.

What do we know about Yash starrer Toxic?

Toxic starring Yash marks his collaboration with renowned director Geetu Mohandas. Toxic will hit theaters on April 10, 2025. Following the movie's title announcement, Geetu Mohandas discussed about Toxic and how she enjoys experimenting with her narrative style.

Geetu Mohandas was elated following the title and release date announcement of Yash 19. Sharing her thoughts about the film, she said,"I’ve always experimented with my style of narratives . Although Liars dice and Moothon were received well internationally, I’ve always craved to find my own audience in my country."