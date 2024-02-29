Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Who Was K Shivaram, The IAS Officer-Turned-Kannada Actor Who Passed Away At 71?

K Shivaram, who made a notable career switch from being a bureaucrat to entering the Kannada film industry is no more. He was 71 at the time of his passing.

K Shivaram
K Shivaram | Image:X
K Shivaram is no more. The Sandalwood star lived his life following all his passions, first serving the country as a bureaucrat and then exploring his avenues in front of the camera. The bureaucrat and actor was being treated at the HCG Hospital. Seeing his deteriorating health, K Shivaram was put on a ventilator in the ICU. He passed away on February 29.

 

 

Who was K Shivaram?

K Shivaram first made headlines with his stellar performance in the painstakingly tough UPSC examination. K Shivaram became the first Kannadiga to pass the UPSC examination using Kannada as his medium. He went on to serve the country as a civil servant across the territories of Vijayapura, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Koppala, and Davangere.

It was in 1993 that K Shivaram decided to try his luck as an actor. He marked his acting debut with the Kannada film Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake under the direction of Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar. K Shivaram went on to feature in several films, notable among which are Sharapanjara, Shubha Mangala, Nagarahole, Guru Shishyaru, Sangliyana Part-3, Huccha, and O Prema Devathe.

K Shivaram also pursued a career in politics

In 2013, which is when he retired from his bureaucratic post, Shivaram forayed into politics as well. He was initially aligned with the Congress party, also making an unsuccessful bid for a Lok Sabha seat from the Vijayapura constituency. He eventually transitioned to aligning with the BJP party. K Shivaram was dedicated to serving the Dalit community.

 


K Shivaram is survived by his wife Vani Shivaram, and daughter, who is married to actor Pradeep. 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

