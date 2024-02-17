English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Yash Buys Candies For Wife Radhika Pandit From Grocery Store in Karnataka Village, Photos Go Viral

Yash's visit to Chitrapura Math turned out to be an exciting one for his fans as the actor was seen buying candies for his wife from a humble grocery store.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yash
Yash | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rocking Star Yash has been working on Geetu Mohandas' directorial Toxic. The Kannada star's late release was KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) and his next release is hugely anticipated. Meanwhile, the actor took time out to visit the Chitrapura Math temple in Bhatkal, Shirali with his family. The visit turned out to be an exciting one for his fans as the actor was seen buying candy for his wife from a humble grocery store.

Yash's photos from family visit go viral

Yash, who is the star of KGF franchise and a pan-India name, was seen at his humble best as he purchased ice candy for his wife from a general store in Shirali in Karnataka. The Chitrapura Math is one the most renowned pilgrimage sites in the city and Yash paid a visit there with his family. A picture of the actor casually hanging outside at a grocery store took the social media buy storm.

 

Yash photos from 

While his wife Radhika was seen enjoying ice-cream seated nearby him, Yash was seen opening one of the jars to take out candies. The photos from the time have gone viral on social media, with many praising the couple for their humility.

Yash's next release is Toxic

Late last year, Yash announced that the title of his next film is Toxic, which will be directed by Geetu Mohandas of Moothon fame. According to the makers, the upcoming Kannada film is billed as “a fairy tale for grown-ups”. 

Teaser poster of Toxic ~ Image: Yash Fans/X

It will hit the screens on April 10, 2025. Not much is known about the film but it seems like it will be an out-and-out actioner presenting the actor in his element.  

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

14 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

14 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

14 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

14 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

20 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

20 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

20 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

20 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

20 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

21 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

21 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. First time in 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane given out for obstructing field

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  2. Farmers' stir to cost north India Rs 500 crore worth loss daily

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info23 minutes ago

  4. Get Rid Of Your Menstrual Pain With These Home Remedies

    Lifestyle Health23 minutes ago

  5. Indian women enter first-ever final at Badminton Asia Team Championships

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo