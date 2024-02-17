Yash Buys Candies For Wife Radhika Pandit From Grocery Store in Karnataka Village, Photos Go Viral

Advertisement

Rocking Star Yash has been working on Geetu Mohandas' directorial Toxic. The Kannada star's late release was KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) and his next release is hugely anticipated. Meanwhile, the actor took time out to visit the Chitrapura Math temple in Bhatkal, Shirali with his family. The visit turned out to be an exciting one for his fans as the actor was seen buying candy for his wife from a humble grocery store.

Yash's photos from family visit go viral

Yash, who is the star of KGF franchise and a pan-India name, was seen at his humble best as he purchased ice candy for his wife from a general store in Shirali in Karnataka. The Chitrapura Math is one the most renowned pilgrimage sites in the city and Yash paid a visit there with his family. A picture of the actor casually hanging outside at a grocery store took the social media buy storm.

While his wife Radhika was seen enjoying ice-cream seated nearby him, Yash was seen opening one of the jars to take out candies. The photos from the time have gone viral on social media, with many praising the couple for their humility.

Yash's next release is Toxic

Late last year, Yash announced that the title of his next film is Toxic, which will be directed by Geetu Mohandas of Moothon fame. According to the makers, the upcoming Kannada film is billed as “a fairy tale for grown-ups”.

Teaser poster of Toxic ~ Image: Yash Fans/X

It will hit the screens on April 10, 2025. Not much is known about the film but it seems like it will be an out-and-out actioner presenting the actor in his element.