Yash Spends A Day Out In The Farm With His Wife Radhika Pandit And Kids

Advertisement

Yash, who rose to fame for his role in KGF Chapter 2, is spending some quality time with his family. Yash's wife Radhika Pandit took to her social media handle to give a sneak-peek into how the KGF star spent his day with family. The picture shows Yash and Radhika with their kids.

Yash spends quality time with with wife and kids

Yash and his wife, Radhika Pandit, and their two children recently went on a farm holiday. The actor, who is currently filming Toxic for director Geetu Mohandas, took a day off from work to spend quality time with his family.

Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle to share photos with her husband Yash and their kids Ayra and Yatharv. In the first photo, Yash along with their kids and Radhika can be seen feeding milk to a calf in broad daylight. All of them took care of the calf and played with it. In the second photo, the kids can be seen with their grandparents.

Sharing the photos, Radhika captioned the post, "On a bonus day like today, when ever time defies the usual, take the leap to do something extraordinary you’ve always dreamt of...Extra day, extra blessing. Let’s make it count.."

Advertisement

Yash and Radhika's love story

Yash and Radhika Pandit worked together on a television show called Nandagokula and eventually developed romantic feelings for each other. After a period of dating, they married on December 9, 2016. Yash and Radhika got engaged on August 12, 2016 in Goa and on December 9, 2016, the duo got married in a private ceremony in Bangalore. They have two children together, Ayra and Yatharv.