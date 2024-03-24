×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Yash Spends Quality Time With Family Amid Toxic Shoot, Hides Look In Geetu Mohandas' Film

Toxic will release in April 2025. The movie directed by Geetu Mohandas is said to featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shruti Haasan alongside Yash.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yash
Yash | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yash has been hard at work for his upcoming film Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film's teaser was launched last year and has set the stage for an epic actioner, in typical Yash style. The shooting of Toxic has been ongoing at a brisk pace and the KGF star has been cautious not not reveal his look in the movie. In a photo posted by his wife Radhika Pandit, Yash was seen hiding his hairdo in the movie.

Yash takes time out for family in the midst of Toxic shoot

Even as Yash shoots for Toxic, he is making sure to spend quality time with his family. A picture of the Kannada star with his wife was posted by the latter on Instagram recently. In it, he sported by his signature heavy beard and kept his wife close as they were clicked by their daughter Ayra.

Yash with his wife Radhika Pandit/ Image: Radhika Pandit/Instagram

The couple was seemingly at a resort as the sea expanded beyond them. Radhika and Yash's adorable moment quickly went viral on social media. The post was captioned as, "My new personal photographer (sic)," as Radhika complimented Ayra was clicking some happy, family snaps.

Advertisement

What's in store for Yash's fans?

Apart from Toxic, Yash's name has been linked to Nitesh Tiwari's pan-India film Ramayana, which is said to be a trilogy. While the project remains officially unannounced, Yash's name has been attached to it for the longest time. He is rumoured to be playing the demon king Raavan in the movie, also starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

Advertisement
AI-generated image of Yash as Raavan | Image: Yash Fans/X

While some reports have suggested that Ramayana will be officially announced on Ram Navami in mid-April, contradictory news suggests that the project may be pushed to 2025 due to production issues that have cropped up. Only time will tell if Yash is part of Ramayana or not.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

5 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

8 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

8 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

10 minutes ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

12 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

15 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

20 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

21 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

21 minutes ago
Housing

Housing.com acquisition

26 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Deccan's title hopes dim

33 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Ayodhya Temple

35 minutes ago
Shubankar Sharma

Shubankar tied 7th

37 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani

Cash-For-Query Case

38 minutes ago
Odisha FC IWL

Odisha FC win IWL trophy

40 minutes ago
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram

Snatching in Indirapuram

41 minutes ago
Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

42 minutes ago
Fixed Deposits

Inflation's impact on FD

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo