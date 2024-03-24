Advertisement

Yash has been hard at work for his upcoming film Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film's teaser was launched last year and has set the stage for an epic actioner, in typical Yash style. The shooting of Toxic has been ongoing at a brisk pace and the KGF star has been cautious not not reveal his look in the movie. In a photo posted by his wife Radhika Pandit, Yash was seen hiding his hairdo in the movie.

Yash takes time out for family in the midst of Toxic shoot

Even as Yash shoots for Toxic, he is making sure to spend quality time with his family. A picture of the Kannada star with his wife was posted by the latter on Instagram recently. In it, he sported by his signature heavy beard and kept his wife close as they were clicked by their daughter Ayra.

Yash with his wife Radhika Pandit/ Image: Radhika Pandit/Instagram

The couple was seemingly at a resort as the sea expanded beyond them. Radhika and Yash's adorable moment quickly went viral on social media. The post was captioned as, "My new personal photographer (sic)," as Radhika complimented Ayra was clicking some happy, family snaps.

What's in store for Yash's fans?

Apart from Toxic, Yash's name has been linked to Nitesh Tiwari's pan-India film Ramayana, which is said to be a trilogy. While the project remains officially unannounced, Yash's name has been attached to it for the longest time. He is rumoured to be playing the demon king Raavan in the movie, also starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

AI-generated image of Yash as Raavan | Image: Yash Fans/X

While some reports have suggested that Ramayana will be officially announced on Ram Navami in mid-April, contradictory news suggests that the project may be pushed to 2025 due to production issues that have cropped up. Only time will tell if Yash is part of Ramayana or not.