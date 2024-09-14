sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:52 IST, September 14th 2024

Yash Spotted At Bengaluru Mall, Fans Go Wild With 'Rocky Bhai' Chants

As Yash stepped into the mall, he was met by a throng of enthusiastic admirers who surrounded him, passionately chanting "Rocky Bhai" (referring to his 'KGF' character).

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Yash snapped with his family in Bengaluru
Yash snapped with his family in Bengaluru | Image: Yash Boss Fans/X
