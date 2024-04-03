Advertisement

Yash is busy preparing for his upcoming movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The actor, who announced the film last year, is slated to kick off the shooting in the coming months in Karnataka. For the same, the producer shared that they have erected huge sets with technicians across the film industries of India, giving opportunities to people at ground level, technicians and budding talent in the state.

Why Yash starrer Toxic is being shot in Karnataka?

The film is being helmed by Geetu Mohandas who is known for Liar's Dice. Currently, the film is in post-production and although the shoot date is yet to be revealed, the first leg of the shoot will be flagged off in Karnataka. The film's producers in a statement said, "Due to the lack of optimal facilities, all our big films end up being shot outside the state. Yash has long expressed that concern, and to change that, we at KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations are kickstarting the shooting of Toxic in Karnataka."

(A poster of Toxic | Image: Instagram)

He added that they have already erected massive sets, creating many job opportunities and avenues for people at ground level, technicians and budding talent in the state. They are working towards making a film of global potential.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Yash | Image: Instagram)

"As producers, we had options from various locations in India and abroad. The film has onboard actors and technicians from multiple industries, even international talent, and setting up a base there would have been more economical. However, Yash and KVN took the initiative to establish Toxic HQ in Karnataka before we shoot parts of the film in locations elsewhere, and showcase the tremendous potential of our people," the statement added.

What else do we know about Toxic?

Upon the film’s announcement, a special video was shared, featuring visually striking graphics such as flames, a burning ticket, a clown picture, a man smoking a cigar, and more. Accompanied by brilliant background music, it caused quite a stir online. The movie is based on an illegal narcotics organisation that operates throughout India's coastal districts. It is being co-produced by Venkat K. Narayana’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10, 2025.