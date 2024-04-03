×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Yash Starrer Toxic Ditches Foreign Locations, To Go On Floors In Karnataka - Here's Why

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, is all set to start the shoot in Karnataka soon.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yash
A file photo of Yash | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yash is busy preparing for his upcoming movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The actor, who announced the film last year, is slated to kick off the shooting in the coming months in Karnataka. For the same, the producer shared that they have erected huge sets with technicians across the film industries of India, giving opportunities to people at ground level, technicians and budding talent in the state.

Why Yash starrer Toxic is being shot in Karnataka?

The film is being helmed by Geetu Mohandas who is known for Liar's Dice. Currently, the film is in post-production and although the shoot date is yet to be revealed, the first leg of the shoot will be flagged off in Karnataka. The film's producers in a statement said, "Due to the lack of optimal facilities, all our big films end up being shot outside the state. Yash has long expressed that concern, and to change that, we at KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations are kickstarting the shooting of Toxic in Karnataka."

(A poster of Toxic | Image: Instagram)

He added that they have already erected massive sets, creating many job opportunities and avenues for people at ground level, technicians and budding talent in the state. They are working towards making a film of global potential.

Advertisement
(A file photo of Yash | Image: Instagram)

"As producers, we had options from various locations in India and abroad. The film has onboard actors and technicians from multiple industries, even international talent, and setting up a base there would have been more economical. However, Yash and KVN took the initiative to establish Toxic HQ in Karnataka before we shoot parts of the film in locations elsewhere, and showcase the tremendous potential of our people," the statement added.

What else do we know about Toxic?

Upon the film’s announcement, a special video was shared, featuring visually striking graphics such as flames, a burning ticket, a clown picture, a man smoking a cigar, and more. Accompanied by brilliant background music, it caused quite a stir online. The movie is based on an illegal narcotics organisation that operates throughout India's coastal districts. It is being co-produced by Venkat K. Narayana’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10, 2025.

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ishant Sharma's advice to Mayank Yadav

Ishant helps Mayank Yadav

a few seconds ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

7 minutes ago
telecom towers

Singtel Optus divestment

10 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI keep the rates steady

11 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

11 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

news

12 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Lucky For Vijay

13 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

16 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith wants to face Yadav

17 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti

NC Vs PDP in Kashmir

21 minutes ago
rishi sunak

news

23 minutes ago
Sushil Modi, Deepfake

Sushil Modi

30 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Ordeal

32 minutes ago
Education News

GUJCET answer key out

32 minutes ago
Sam Bankman-Fried

SBF and Gary Wang

33 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7's 65th Hat-Trick

35 minutes ago
HCLTech Google Cloud partnership

HCLTech-Google partner

36 minutes ago
Mandya sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh With PM Modi

Sumalatha To Support HDK

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News3 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News4 hours ago

  4. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo