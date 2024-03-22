×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 20:39 IST

Yash Starts Shooting For Geethu Mohandas’ Toxic, Photos Go Viral

Yash was spotted on the set of his upcoming film Toxic as the actor started filming for the Geethu Mohandas directorial. The photos surfaced online on March 22.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yash at Toxic set
Yash at Toxic set | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yash, who is popularly known for his role as Rocky Bhai in the two KGF films, is currently busy shooting for his film Toxic. The film directed by Geethu Mohandas will reportedly feature several big names from the Indian film industry. In recent developments, the actor was spotted on the set as he started filming for the movie. The photos surfaced online on Friday, March 22. 

Yash spotted filming for Toxic

In viral photos, Yash can be seen dressed up in a maroon tee and black trousers which he paired with matching sunglasses. The actor was seen sporting his bearded rugged look and was seen walking alongside his director. They seemed to be engaged in a serious conversation with each other.

 

What do we know about Toxic?

The title of Yash's film Toxic was revealed on December 8. For the film, the actor has collaborated with Geetu Mohandas for the first time. She is famously known for her work in Malayalam cinema. According to reports, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor and Shruti Haasan are also associated with the film. However, an official announcement is awaited.

 

Kareena is most likely to play the leading lady opposite the Googly star, which will also mark her Kannada film debut. The story of Toxic is reportedly based on the Goan Drug Cartel. The film is being bankrolled by KVN Production along with the lead star Yash himself. This will be Yash's first film as a producer under his banner Monster Mind Creations. Toxic is expected to hit the theatres in April 2025. 

Apart from Toxic, Yash is also said to have joined Nitesh Tiwari's cast of Ramayana. The actor will reportedly play the role of Ravana. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Yash has a rather extended appearance in Ramayana: Part One; however, his character will dominate the proceedings in the second part, which is set in Sri Lanka. He has allotted 15 days to shoot for Ramayana: Part One."

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 20:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's fielding

a few seconds ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
Navjot Sidhu and MS Dhoni

Sidhu hails Dhoni

2 minutes ago
coal

Declining Coal imports

7 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

Arvind Kejriwal

8 minutes ago
UN

Gaza Ceasefire Vetoed

9 minutes ago
Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

9 minutes ago
UNGA Resolution on AI

UNGA Resolution on AI

15 minutes ago
Indian economy

FinMin economic outlook

18 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

19 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi shopping spree

21 minutes ago
Carnivals Across The Globe That Will Give You The Holi Feels

Festivals Similar To Holi

22 minutes ago
Accident In Himachal Mandi Kills 3

Accident In Himachal

22 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kingpin

23 minutes ago
Hand shake

Scrapped deal

25 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

Kalki 2898 AD Update

33 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

37 minutes ago
Representative

Retail recovery signals

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education7 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education9 hours ago

  5. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo