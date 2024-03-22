Advertisement

Yash, who is popularly known for his role as Rocky Bhai in the two KGF films, is currently busy shooting for his film Toxic. The film directed by Geethu Mohandas will reportedly feature several big names from the Indian film industry. In recent developments, the actor was spotted on the set as he started filming for the movie. The photos surfaced online on Friday, March 22.

Yash spotted filming for Toxic

In viral photos, Yash can be seen dressed up in a maroon tee and black trousers which he paired with matching sunglasses. The actor was seen sporting his bearded rugged look and was seen walking alongside his director. They seemed to be engaged in a serious conversation with each other.

What do we know about Toxic?

The title of Yash's film Toxic was revealed on December 8. For the film, the actor has collaborated with Geetu Mohandas for the first time. She is famously known for her work in Malayalam cinema. According to reports, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor and Shruti Haasan are also associated with the film. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Kareena is most likely to play the leading lady opposite the Googly star, which will also mark her Kannada film debut. The story of Toxic is reportedly based on the Goan Drug Cartel. The film is being bankrolled by KVN Production along with the lead star Yash himself. This will be Yash's first film as a producer under his banner Monster Mind Creations. Toxic is expected to hit the theatres in April 2025.

Apart from Toxic, Yash is also said to have joined Nitesh Tiwari's cast of Ramayana. The actor will reportedly play the role of Ravana. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Yash has a rather extended appearance in Ramayana: Part One; however, his character will dominate the proceedings in the second part, which is set in Sri Lanka. He has allotted 15 days to shoot for Ramayana: Part One."