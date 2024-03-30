Advertisement

Hailing from the third generation of the Rajkumar family, Kannada actor Yuva Rajkumar made its silver screen debut with Yuva. The film made its theatrical debut on March 29 and opened with a decent response from the audience. It earned ₹4.5crore after its first day at the box office.

Yuva box office collection

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the film validates the fact that they are constantly delivering commercially viable cinema. Right from the KGF series to the Kantara franchise, Salaar and now Yuva, every film made under their banner has made a significant impact on Kannada cinema.

As per early estimates of Sacnilk, Yuva earned ₹4.5 crore at the end of its first day. It boasted an overall 41.24 percent Kannada occupancy on Friday. The morning shows registered an occupancy of 39.23 percent, while the afternoon shows had an occupancy of 43.84 percent. The evening shows witnessed a downward trend and registered an occupancy of 40.25 percent. On the other hand, the night shows had the second-highest occupancy of 41.62 percent.

What do we know about Yuva?

In addition to Sapthami Gowda and Yuva Rajkumar, who portray the main leads, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani, and Kishore also have important roles in the film. The narrative centers on Yuva, an engineer who visits Mangalore for work but, because of his behavior, gets into altercations with local thugs which affects his connection with his father.

After graduating from college, Yuva moves back to Bangalore to work as a food delivery driver. It is then that he encounters obstacles in life and hears of his father's sacrifices. Then, in an attempt to stop the mayhem, Yuva decides to confront the thugs and protect his family.