×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Yuva Box Office Day 1: Debutant Yuva Rajkumar Starrer Gets A Decent Start

Yuva made its theatrical debut on March 29 and opened with a decent response from the audience. It earned ₹4.5 crore after its first day at the box office.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
YUVA
YUVA | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hailing from the third generation of the Rajkumar family, Kannada actor Yuva Rajkumar made its silver screen debut with Yuva. The film made its theatrical debut on March 29 and opened with a decent response from the audience. It earned ₹4.5crore after its first day at the box office. 

Yuva box office collection 

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the film validates the fact that they are constantly delivering commercially viable cinema. Right from the KGF series to the Kantara franchise, Salaar and now Yuva, every film made under their banner has made a significant impact on Kannada cinema. 

 

Yuva Kannada Movie Review 2024 | Yuva Rajkumar New Movie Review | Kannada Movie Review March 2024

 

As per early estimates of Sacnilk, Yuva earned ₹4.5 crore at the end of its first day. It boasted an overall 41.24 percent Kannada occupancy on Friday. The morning shows registered an occupancy of 39.23 percent, while the afternoon shows had an occupancy of 43.84 percent. The evening shows witnessed a downward trend and registered an occupancy of 40.25 percent. On the other hand, the night shows had the second-highest occupancy of 41.62 percent.

Advertisement

What do we know about Yuva? 

In addition to Sapthami Gowda and Yuva Rajkumar, who portray the main leads, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani, and Kishore also have important roles in the film. The narrative centers on Yuva, an engineer who visits Mangalore for work but, because of his behavior, gets into altercations with local thugs which affects his connection with his father. 

Advertisement

 

Yuva (2024) - Movie | Reviews, Cast & Release Date - BookMyShow

 

After graduating from college, Yuva moves back to Bangalore to work as a food delivery driver. It is then that he encounters obstacles in life and hears of his father's sacrifices. Then, in an attempt to stop the mayhem, Yuva decides to confront the thugs and protect his family.

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lemon Granita

Refreshing Desserts

a few seconds ago
Fish

Protein-Rich Foods

a minute ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Noida Shocker

5 minutes ago
Peacelily Plant

Plants To Remove Dust

5 minutes ago
BAN vs SL: Bangladesh's DRS decision

Worst DRS of the decade?

6 minutes ago
Vishing attacks on rise

DoT advisory on mobiles

8 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

8 minutes ago
Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat Crop Damage Due To Unseasonal Showers

Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat

9 minutes ago
YUVA

Yuva Box Office Day 1

9 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Paul vs Tyson new rules

10 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

11 minutes ago
Neha Bhasin

Neha Stuns In Denims

12 minutes ago
Mannara Chopra

Mannara Celebrates B'day

13 minutes ago
Police officers standing guard outside the Peruvian President's house during the raid on Saturday.

Peru Prez House Raid

14 minutes ago
Breaking: Several hostages held in Dutch town of Ede evacuated

Hostages Dutch Town Ede

15 minutes ago
Government hikes wheat MSP

Punjab farmer woes

15 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

24 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BTech Graduate from Jodhpur Held for Stealing Laptops From PGs in B'luru

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Elderly Woman Touches Pilot's Feet On A Flight To Ayodhya, Video Viral

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Woman Asks Blinkit To Deliver Cricketer Shubman Gill To Her Address

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo