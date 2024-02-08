Advertisement

Jungkook from BTS and JISOO from BLACKPINK have clinched prestigious awards at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards. JISOO was crowned with the title Artist Of The Year - Global Streaming for her work in 2023, while Jungkook's Seven Explicit Version secured the esteemed Artist Of The Year - Global Streaming honour. The award show honouring musical achievements of 2023 is currently being held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in South Korea.

What do we know about the 13th Circle Chart Awards?

The 13th Circle Chart Awards is underway, promising an exhilarating celebration of top-tier performances and well-deserved recognitions. With major winners announced, fans eagerly await the revelation of further accolades in this highly anticipated event, drawing global attention and enthusiasm from music enthusiasts worldwide. This edition stands out notably due to the unprecedented demand for tickets, selling out within a staggering four minutes of their release. Such fervor underscores fans' immense eagerness to witness their beloved artists being lauded on this prestigious platform.

All about 13th Circle Chart Awards I Image I X / @jichu_charts

What distinguishes this year's Circle Chart Awards is the integration of a live audience, marking a return to in-person festivities after the challenges posed by the pandemic. This development not only promises an electrifying atmosphere but also signifies a significant stride towards normalcy in the realm of music events. For global fans keen on partaking in the festivities, Rock Entertainment ensures a streaming service, ensuring a worldwide audience can revel in the glory of this star-studded gala.

A look at the hosts and performances of the Award show

The 13th Circle Chart Awards will be led by a trio of accomplished hosts, including Super Junior’s Leeteuk, STAYC’s Sieun, and ZEROBASEONE’s Seok Matthew. Their charisma and rapport promise to infuse vibrancy into the evening, guiding viewers through a seamless and captivating ceremony.

A look at the hosts and performances of Award show I Image I X / @winnttaebear



Highlighting the event is a stellar lineup of artists set to grace the stage with their performances. Acts like AKMU, imase, Kiss of Life, NCT Dream, NiziU, RIIZE, STAYC, TXT, ZEROBASEONE, KyeongSeo, Parc Jae Jung, Lee Chan Won, and the dynamic Hwasa from MAMAMOO are poised to captivate audiences, ensuring an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

As the 13th Circle Chart Awards continue to unfold, the excitement remains palpable, promising more thrilling wins and sensational performances, making this evening a celebration of music at its finest.