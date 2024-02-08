English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

13th Circle Chart Awards: BTS’ Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s JISOO win Artist Of The Year title

13th Circle Chart Awards: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's JISOO bagged the title of Artist of the Year - Global streaming on January 10.

Republic Entertainment Desk
13th Circle Chart Awards
13th Circle Chart Awards | Image:13th Circle Chart Awards
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jungkook from BTS and JISOO from BLACKPINK have clinched prestigious awards at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards. JISOO was crowned with the title Artist Of The Year - Global Streaming for her work in 2023, while Jungkook's Seven Explicit Version secured the esteemed Artist Of The Year - Global Streaming honour. The award show honouring musical achievements of 2023 is currently being held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in South Korea.

What do we know about the 13th Circle Chart Awards?

The 13th Circle Chart Awards is underway, promising an exhilarating celebration of top-tier performances and well-deserved recognitions. With major winners announced, fans eagerly await the revelation of further accolades in this highly anticipated event, drawing global attention and enthusiasm from music enthusiasts worldwide. This edition stands out notably due to the unprecedented demand for tickets, selling out within a staggering four minutes of their release. Such fervor underscores fans' immense eagerness to witness their beloved artists being lauded on this prestigious platform.

All about 13th Circle Chart Awards  I Image I X / @jichu_charts

What distinguishes this year's Circle Chart Awards is the integration of a live audience, marking a return to in-person festivities after the challenges posed by the pandemic. This development not only promises an electrifying atmosphere but also signifies a significant stride towards normalcy in the realm of music events. For global fans keen on partaking in the festivities, Rock Entertainment ensures a streaming service, ensuring a worldwide audience can revel in the glory of this star-studded gala.

Advertisement

A look at the hosts and performances of the Award show

The 13th Circle Chart Awards will be led by a trio of accomplished hosts, including Super Junior’s Leeteuk, STAYC’s Sieun, and ZEROBASEONE’s Seok Matthew. Their charisma and rapport promise to infuse vibrancy into the evening, guiding viewers through a seamless and captivating ceremony.

Advertisement
A look at the hosts and performances of Award show I Image I X / @winnttaebear
 

Highlighting the event is a stellar lineup of artists set to grace the stage with their performances. Acts like AKMU, imase, Kiss of Life, NCT Dream, NiziU, RIIZE, STAYC, TXT, ZEROBASEONE, KyeongSeo, Parc Jae Jung, Lee Chan Won, and the dynamic Hwasa from MAMAMOO are poised to captivate audiences, ensuring an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

 

As the 13th Circle Chart Awards continue to unfold, the excitement remains palpable, promising more thrilling wins and sensational performances, making this evening a celebration of music at its finest.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement