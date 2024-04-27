Advertisement

After nearly six years together, the members of NATURE have decided to part ways. On April 27, n.CH Entertainment released an official statement announcing NATURE's disbandment. The agency also announced that Sohee would remain at n.CH Entertainment and pursue a solo career in music and acting. NATURE made its debut in August 2018, after which its member lineup changed several times.

The agency behind NATURE confirmed the disbandment of the group, which included members Lu, Aurora, Saebom, Chaebin, Loha, sOHEE, Uchae and Sunshine. The statement read (as per Soompi), "First, we would like to thank all the fans who supported NATURE while giving them their endless love and interest. We would like to make an official announcement regarding NATURE’s group activities. NATURE, who has received love from their fans while working hard for the past several years following their debut, is ending all official activities as a group."

The statement further read, "We would like to sincerely apologize for having to convey this news to the many fans who have been waiting for NATURE’s return. After lengthy consideration and in-depth discussions with the members about their future activities and the possibility of promotions, it was decided that the group’s activities would come to an end and the members would go their separate ways in the future. Although the group’s activities have come to an end, member Sohee will remain with our agency and continue to pursue various solo activities in the future, including music and acting."

"We would like to thank everyone who has given [NATURE] lots of love and support up until now, and we hope that you continue to support and cheer on each of the NATURE members in the future as well. Thank you," the note continued. The agency concluded the statement by wishing all the members of NATURE the bets in their future endeavours.

What do we know about NATURE?

NATURE made their debut back in 2018 and delivered several hit track during their career. However, they went into hiatus after 2022. Despite their break, the members of the band made a comeback in June 2023 with single Fly High. Nearly a year after, the K-pop decided to disband, which was already speculated by many of their fans.

