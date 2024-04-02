×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Aespa Karina-Lee Jae Wook Part Ways 5 Weeks After Confirming Romance

Aespa Karina and Lee Jae Wook's relationship was made public by a South Korean media outlet on February 27 and they parted ways 5 weeks after the announcement.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Karina and Lee Jaewook
Karina and Lee Jaewook | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Five weeks after it was made public that K-drama actor Lee Jae-wook and aespa's member Karina were dating, the couple has called it quits. The split was confirmed by Jae-wook's management company, C-JeS Studios on Tuesday. As per the statement, the actor ended the relationship to concentrate on his career. 

Lee Jae Wook’s agency confirms his breakup with Karina

The couple's relationship was made public by the South Korean media outlet Dispatch on February 27 and it was swiftly confirmed by both their agencies. However, after Karina faced massive backlash for her dating scandal, the singer was made to post an apology on her Instagram handle. However, the move didn’t seem to work in the favour of the couple resulting in their breakup. 

 

 

The end of their relationship was confirmed by Jae-wook's label with a statement that read, “Actor Lee Jae-Wook decided to end the relationship in order to focus on his work that he is currently filming. The two will remain good colleagues and support one another. They will greet their fans with good activities through their respective avenues in the future. Please show your interest and support.”

Advertisement

Real reason behind Karina-Jae Wook’s breakup

While Jae Wook’s agency cited the reason of professional commitments behind their breakup, the South Korean media reported that the couple was separated due to extreme emotional stress brought on by the hateful remarks they received after going public with their romance. 

Advertisement

 

 

Both the stars were also sorry for their followers who were drawn into the controversy. Karina had earlier sent an apologetic letter to her "unhappy" followers, who were so incensed over the way the dating news broke that they started a boycott movement against her.

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

PM Imran Khan

a few seconds ago
In Rajasthan's Alwar, some girls have filed a complaint alleging that they were being pressurised to befriend Muslim youth, and convert to Islam.

Divorce by khula

2 minutes ago
Gold coin

Gold and Silver Prices

7 minutes ago
The caption of the video reads, "Just a normal day in general & sleeper class."

Spider-Man In Railways

11 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

13 minutes ago
Arun Govil

Actor Arun Govil

18 minutes ago
Road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Accident in Barabanki

19 minutes ago
Karina and Lee Jaewook

Karina-Jae Wook Part Ways

23 minutes ago
Airline’s Reply To Woman Complaining About 'Window Seat with No Window'

Ryanair's Windowless Seat

25 minutes ago
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's Next

33 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

36 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish

Guardiola's intense chat

39 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life

Prithviraj Pens Note

an hour ago
Liquorgate: Why Sanjay Singh's Bail May Provide No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Others

Sanjay Singh

an hour ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Result

an hour ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal arrest

an hour ago
Brett Lee

Brett Lee on Mayank

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. No Fortuner in Dowry, Woman Killed by Husband And In-Laws

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo