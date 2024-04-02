Aespa Karina-Lee Jae Wook Part Ways 5 Weeks After Confirming Romance

Advertisement

Five weeks after it was made public that K-drama actor Lee Jae-wook and aespa's member Karina were dating, the couple has called it quits. The split was confirmed by Jae-wook's management company, C-JeS Studios on Tuesday. As per the statement, the actor ended the relationship to concentrate on his career.

Lee Jae Wook’s agency confirms his breakup with Karina

The couple's relationship was made public by the South Korean media outlet Dispatch on February 27 and it was swiftly confirmed by both their agencies. However, after Karina faced massive backlash for her dating scandal, the singer was made to post an apology on her Instagram handle. However, the move didn’t seem to work in the favour of the couple resulting in their breakup.

The end of their relationship was confirmed by Jae-wook's label with a statement that read, “Actor Lee Jae-Wook decided to end the relationship in order to focus on his work that he is currently filming. The two will remain good colleagues and support one another. They will greet their fans with good activities through their respective avenues in the future. Please show your interest and support.”

Real reason behind Karina-Jae Wook’s breakup

While Jae Wook’s agency cited the reason of professional commitments behind their breakup, the South Korean media reported that the couple was separated due to extreme emotional stress brought on by the hateful remarks they received after going public with their romance.

Both the stars were also sorry for their followers who were drawn into the controversy. Karina had earlier sent an apologetic letter to her "unhappy" followers, who were so incensed over the way the dating news broke that they started a boycott movement against her.