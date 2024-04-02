Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 21:03 IST
Aespa Karina-Lee Jae Wook Part Ways 5 Weeks After Confirming Romance
Aespa Karina and Lee Jae Wook's relationship was made public by a South Korean media outlet on February 27 and they parted ways 5 weeks after the announcement.
Five weeks after it was made public that K-drama actor Lee Jae-wook and aespa's member Karina were dating, the couple has called it quits. The split was confirmed by Jae-wook's management company, C-JeS Studios on Tuesday. As per the statement, the actor ended the relationship to concentrate on his career.
Lee Jae Wook’s agency confirms his breakup with Karina
The couple's relationship was made public by the South Korean media outlet Dispatch on February 27 and it was swiftly confirmed by both their agencies. However, after Karina faced massive backlash for her dating scandal, the singer was made to post an apology on her Instagram handle. However, the move didn’t seem to work in the favour of the couple resulting in their breakup.
The end of their relationship was confirmed by Jae-wook's label with a statement that read, “Actor Lee Jae-Wook decided to end the relationship in order to focus on his work that he is currently filming. The two will remain good colleagues and support one another. They will greet their fans with good activities through their respective avenues in the future. Please show your interest and support.”
Real reason behind Karina-Jae Wook’s breakup
While Jae Wook’s agency cited the reason of professional commitments behind their breakup, the South Korean media reported that the couple was separated due to extreme emotional stress brought on by the hateful remarks they received after going public with their romance.
Both the stars were also sorry for their followers who were drawn into the controversy. Karina had earlier sent an apologetic letter to her "unhappy" followers, who were so incensed over the way the dating news broke that they started a boycott movement against her.
Published April 2nd, 2024 at 21:03 IST
