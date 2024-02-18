Advertisement

BLACKPINK member, Roseanne Park, also known as Rosé, is rumored to be starting her own label for managing her individual activities. The singer is scheduled to establish a "one-man" agency to pursue her solo goals more seriously this year, according to news reports from South Korea's News1.

Rose to follow Jennie, Lisa’s path

Although there were many rumors that Rosé would be signing with Colombia Records after leaving YG Entertainment, South Korean media sources state the Gone singer is now trying to set up a one-person label for her solo releases. If these rumors are accurate, Rosé will join Jennie and Lisa as the third member to formally introduce her own label. Insiders say Jisoo created a sub-label under her brother's business to promote herself on her own, but the idol actress hasn't made an official statement yet.

Previously, Rose hinted about her future endeavors on her Instagram broadcast channel on the occasion of her birthday, February 11. The BLACKPINK member wrote, “I know I have been away for a minute, but I have been working really hard on some things that I’m really excited about. I cannot wait for you all to hear everything.”

BLACKPINK move out of YG Entertainment for solo activities

On Friday, YG Entertainment officially announced that Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo will not renew their contracts or extend their individual contracts for solo projects under the label. A few days ago, all the members of BLACKPINK renewed their contracts with YG for group activities.

The statement read, "Hello, this is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK recently renewed their contracts with YG for their group activities, and we have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members’] individual activities. We will do our utmost to support BLACKPINK’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts. Thank you."