English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

After Jennie and Lisa, BLACKPINK Rose To Launch Her Agency

Although there were rumors that BLACKPINK Rose would be signing with Colombia Records, Korean media sources state the singer is now trying to set up her label.

Republic Entertainment Desk
BLACKPINK Rose
BLACKPINK Rose | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BLACKPINK member, Roseanne Park, also known as Rosé, is rumored to be starting her own label for managing her individual activities. The singer is scheduled to establish a "one-man" agency to pursue her solo goals more seriously this year, according to news reports from South Korea's News1.

Rose to follow Jennie, Lisa’s path 

Although there were many rumors that Rosé would be signing with Colombia Records after leaving YG Entertainment, South Korean media sources state the  Gone singer is now trying to set up a one-person label for her solo releases. If these rumors are accurate, Rosé will join Jennie and Lisa as the third member to formally introduce her own label. Insiders say Jisoo created a sub-label under her brother's business to promote herself on her own, but the idol actress hasn't made an official statement yet.

 

Previously, Rose hinted about her future endeavors on her Instagram broadcast channel on the occasion of her birthday, February 11. The BLACKPINK member wrote, “I know I have been away for a minute, but I have been working really hard on some things that I’m really excited about. I cannot wait for you all to hear everything.”

BLACKPINK move out of YG Entertainment for solo activities

On Friday, YG Entertainment officially announced that Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo will not renew their contracts or extend their individual contracts for solo projects under the label. A few days ago, all the members of BLACKPINK renewed their contracts with YG for group activities.

 

The statement read, "Hello, this is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK recently renewed their contracts with YG for their group activities, and we have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members’] individual activities. We will do our utmost to support BLACKPINK’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts. Thank you."

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

17 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

17 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

21 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: Imrana Baba Arrested by Police for Ordering IEDs

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. South Africa great Mike Procter dies: Look at his illustrious career

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. New to investing? FDs vs Mutual Funds explained

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. China's Lunar New Year tourism spending outpacing pre-COVID levels

    Business News22 minutes ago

  5. AHFCs witnessed improvement in Net Interest margin: CareEdge

    Economy News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo