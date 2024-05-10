Advertisement

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo recently spoke about his sadness over the passing of bandmate Moonbin. The late singer died on April 19, 2023, at the age of 25. After over a year of his death, Eun Woo opened up about the depth of his sentiments about the loss and how remorse always found a way to creep in even though he kept himself busy with schedules.

Cha Eun Woo on Moonbin's death

Eun Woo made an appearance on You Quiz! where he disclosed his coping strategy after Moonbin’s death, which involves engrossing himself in rigorous schedules. To get over the guilt, the actor-singer wrote the moving ballad Where Am I as a tribute to Moonbin. As he thought back on the song, Eun Woo stated how people forget things and reflected on how he himself intended for Moonbin to be remembered in a significant way. He said that while he made the song almost a year ago, he still finds it difficult to sing it because of intense remorse.

He said, “People always forget about things too easily. I was sad about it too. I thought about what would be a meaningful way for him to be remembered. I wrote the lyrics while crying my heart out. I still can’t sing that song. I felt so guilty. When I ate, I wondered if I should be eating. When I slept, I wondered if I deserved to sleep well. He comes out in my dreams sometimes, often. The dreams are rather varied. Sometimes we’re at the gym, sometimes we’re in the recording studio. It differs from time to time.”

More about Moonbin's death

Moonbin was found dead at his apartment in Seoul on April 19, 2023. The late idol's funeral took place on April 22 and was attended by his close friends and family members. His Band member MJ, who was enlisted in the military that time, took leave from his service to mark his presence at the funeral. Cha Eun-woo was in the United States. He came back to South Korea to pay his last respects to the singer.

In a statement, Fantagio wrote, "We won't be disclosing Moonbin's funeral procession and burial site according to the request of his family. We ask for your generous understanding, so the ASTRO members and bereaved family can spend their last moments with him." His mortuary was set at the Asan Medical Center’s funeral hall in Seoul.