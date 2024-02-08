English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

BLACKPINK Jennie Turns 28: Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo Share Heartfelt Wishes

BLACKPINK's Jennie celebrates her 28th birthday. The K-pop singer received heartfelt wishes from fellow band members Lisa, Rose and Jisoo on Instagram.

Pravrajya Suruchi
BLACKPINKJennie's Birthday
BLACKPINKJennie's Birthday | Image:BLACKPINKJennie's Birthday
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
BLACKPINK's Jennie turned a year older today and on her 28th birthday, the K-pop singer received warm wishes from fans all across the globe. The fellow members Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo also took to their Instagram handles to share cherished memories with their band member.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rose's love-filled tributes

Lisa expressed her love for Jennie by sharing an unseen photo from an event where both were adorned in white face masks. In her Instagram Stories, Lisa wrote, "Happy birthday to @jennierubyjune I love you and me." Meanwhile, Rose celebrated 'Jendawg Day' with a fanmade collage, along with a heartfelt note. Reminiscing over their friendship, Rose posted a cruise photo, calling Jennie "the hottest girl out there" and expressing her admiration and support.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rose's love-filled tributes to Jinnie I Image/ Instagram

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's nostalgic birthday greeting

Jisoo opted for a nostalgic approach, showcasing her mobile phone charger adorned with a throwback photo of herself with Jennie. In her heartfelt note, Jisoo referred to Jennie as "Jendeukie" and emphasized their close bond. She wished for Jennie to shine and achieve her dreams, promising unwavering support. Jisoo concluded with playful anticipation for future endeavors, urging Jennie to release an album and embark on a tour together.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's nostalgic birthday greeting I Image: Instagram

BLINKs join the celebration

Social media buzzed with love as fans, known as BLINKs, joined the celebration, flooding platforms with fan art, tributes, and birthday wishes for Jennie. The camaraderie among BLACKPINK members resonated with the fans, creating a festive atmosphere online.

BLINKs join the celebration of Jinnie's birthday/ Image: Instagram

The birthday celebration showcased the strong bond within BLACKPINK, with each member expressing genuine affection for Jennie. Their public displays of camaraderie resonated with fans, highlighting the unity within the group. As BLACKPINK continues to captivate audiences globally, the members' personal connections and shared memories contribute to the enduring success and adoration the group receives from BLINKs worldwide.
 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

