BLACKPINK Lisa has turned a year older today, March 27. On the occasion of her birthday, BLINKs have showered her with heartfelt birthday wishes. Not only BLINKs, but her bandmates Rose, Jennie and Jisoo have also penned letters and shared it on their social media handles.

Rose's wish for Lisa on her birthday

Rose shared a long note for Lisa on her birthday. In the note, she reminisced her old days and talked about their future. She wrote, "My friend Lisa! I sincerely wish you a happy birthday ~ When I think of you, I think of when we were 18 the most haha. I still haven't told you yet but during Taylor unnie's 22, I recalled singing it with you in the practice room and cried a little hahahaha. I don't know why I cried either hahaha. We wanted to hurry up and be 22 then... when did we become like this!!! We were really so cute... even though we're still so cute? Now hahaha I depend on you a lot as a friend and we experienced so much together and grew together, so I'm thankful and it's been fun to do things with you all these years. Let's grow up more cooler going forward! Thank you for being my friend throughout all these years. I'm so happy I had you beside me all this time. Have the sweetest birthday hunny bunn (aka lisapoop) I love youuu."

Jennie and Jisoo's birthday wish for Lisa

Sharing an endearing picture with Lisa, Jisoo wrote, "Our beloved maknae Lili… I've seen you growing up every year since middle school and the feeling of watching you grow up is always new. Now I'm congratulating your birthday as an adult that I can also lean on when I'm sad. Let's hurry and eat something delicious. I love you. From Shoongie, who is always on your side. *Matching twin hair hahaha."

Meanwhile, Jennie called Lisa a dancing queen and wrote, "I ran into you while eating. Happy birthday Lisa. You're my forever dancing queen. I hope you have a full and joyful day."