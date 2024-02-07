English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 21:49 IST

BTS : Court Announces Imprisonment To Man For Stealing Confidential Information About The Band

Man impersonating BTS members Suga and V receives a prison sentence. The popular boyband is currently serving mandatory military service.

Republic Entertainment Desk
BTS
BTS | Image:BTS
A man in his 20s, accused of impersonating BTS members Suga and V, has been handed a one-year prison sentence by the Seoul Central District Court in the first trial. The impersonator, known as Mr. A, allegedly engaged in deceptive tactics from August to September 2022, posing as Suga to approach a producer and acquire unreleased music guides. Subsequently, in November of the same year, Mr. A allegedly impersonated the same producer to contact Suga directly, extracting confidential information about BTS albums and their military service. Additionally, Mr. A is accused of posing as V to obtain over 10 unreleased guide sound files from various producers.

Court's verdict on the man impersonating BTS members

The court highlighted the potential for significant financial and social harm to the victims and the affected company due to Mr. A's actions. It emphasised the considerable psychological damage suffered by those who unknowingly shared undisclosed information. The severity of the situation prompted the court to impose a one-year prison sentence on Mr. A.

Court's verdict on the man impersonating BTS members I Image/ Instagram: BTS

 

Imposter Faces Legal Consequences

This isn't Mr. A's first encounter with legal repercussions. Having previously faced prison time for similar offenses, the court expressed dissatisfaction with his lack of remorse or efforts to make amends with the victims. The judge noted that the damage inflicted remains unrecovered, and the victims have not been granted forgiveness. Despite the first trial ruling, Mr. A has filed an appeal, contesting the decision.

BTS have officially enlisted in the South Korean military and are currently undergoing mandatory service I Image: Instagram/ BTS

As the BTS impersonation scandal unfolds, the legal proceedings shed light on the serious consequences of deceptive actions, emphasizing the need for stricter measures against those attempting to exploit the identities of public figures for personal gain.

All seven members of BTS have officially enlisted in the South Korean military and are currently undergoing mandatory service with hopes of reuniting as a group in 2025.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 21:49 IST

