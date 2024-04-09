×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:02 IST

BTS J-Hope Makes An Appearance In Military Uniform, Photos Go Viral

BTS fame J-Hope is currently in the midst of his enlistment. The South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter made a rare appearance in his military uniform.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
J-Hope
J-Hope | Image:uarmyhope/Instagram
  • 2 min read
BTS J-Hope is currently in the last leg of serving his mandatory tenure at the military. While the BTS rapper has largely kept a low profile during the course of the same, he made a rare appearance at a pop-up store, donning his military getup. J-Hope also shared a series of pictures from the day.

J-Hope makes rare appearance in military getup


On April 7, J-Hope made his way to the Hope On The Street pop-up store. What was special about this rare appearance, was the fact that he did so in his authentic military getup. Sharing pictures from the evening to his Instagram handle, the BTS star tagged the post with the caption, "Thank you for coming out!!! I love you!!!" followed by a purple heart.

For the unversed, On March 30, J-Hope set up a street dance-themed pop-up store in Seoul’s Seongsu-dong area. This was a first among the entire BTS gang. A highlight of J-Hope surprise visit, was him undertaking the viral neuron dance challenge - which he did, also in his military getup. As per Big Hit Music reports, J-Hope has converted three floors into an exhibition of sorts. The primary focus of this exhibition, is street dance culture, special souvenirs, and behind-the-scenes views. Visitors are notably welcomed by a symphony of fragrances, intentionally picked out, to go with each unique area of the pop-up store as soon as they enter.

When is BTS set to reunite?


All seven of BTS' members are currently serving their time in the military. J-Hope, is rather close to his discharge date, which is slated for October 2024. Prior to him, Jin is expected to be discharged in June 2024. Suga, RM, and V will be discharged in June 2025, with Jungkook and Jimin following in December 2025.

This optimistically sets the date for a complete BTS reunion, in 2025.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:02 IST

