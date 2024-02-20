BTS J-hope To Collab With Fellow Member Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin For Upcoming Album?

Advertisement

BigHit Music announced HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 (VER.2 INTERLUDE) by BTS J-Hope, one day following the K-pop star's 30th birthday. The label revealed that the Arson rapper-songwriter's second solo project will include a six-song album and a documentary film premiere. Reportedly, it will also feature J-hope’s collab tracks with fellow member Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin and Yoon Mirae.

What sparked the rumour?

J-hope, who is currently serving in the military, will release a unique 6-track OST album on March 29. Along with the new music, fans are giddy about the album's limited editions, which include a Weverse exclusive and two CD versions. The ardent fan base of BTS, known as ARMY, is in a frenzy as a result of hidden text on the cover art. Despite the image's ambiguity, fans have managed to figure out who might be featuring in the songs.

HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM is reportedly featured on the fourth track of j-hope’s upcoming special album “HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1.” pic.twitter.com/UE1S7wsFC3 — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) February 19, 2024

A brief excerpt from that specific section on social media implies that it is mentioned "with Jungkook of BTS." Numerous media sources in South Korea have also speculated that LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin, who is labelmate of BTS, may be collaborating with J-Hope on this upcoming project. Huh Yunjin, who is well-known for her extraordinary dancing abilities, and J-Hope have a similar talent, which has left fans hopeful about this collaboration.

BTS to complete their mandatory military service

After a year-long discussion over whether BTS deserved an exemption, Jin, the group's eldest member, enrolled in the military last year. J-Hope, another member of his band, began his mandatory military service in April. SUGA was the third member to join them in enlisting.

BTS

The rest of the four members, Jungkook, V, RM, and Jimin started their service at the same time in December last year. According to rumours, the band may reconvene around 2025, when all seven of its members will have completed their military duty.

BTS, a seven-member group that debuted on June 13, 2013, with No More Dream under Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE), has unquestionably left an everlasting imprint on the worldwide music landscape. They are today one of the most well-known and famous artists in the world.