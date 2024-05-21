Advertisement

The Korean Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) has confirmed that popular K-pop band BTS is under investigation for alleged music chart manipulation. This follows complaints dating back to 2017, prompting the Korean Ministry of Culture to conduct a more thorough inquiry into the matter.

BTS and their company, Hybe, have consistently denied these allegations. Hybe previously issued a statement saying, "Allegations of chart manipulation, marketing manipulation, concept plagiarism, connections to a cult, and other such claims that tarnish BTS' reputation are false. We have repeatedly clarified that there is no such activity."

Korean media outlets have reported that the ministry will contact BTS' company regarding the investigation. Once complete, the final report will be submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

About BTS

BTS, a seven-member K-pop band consisting of RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, rose to international fame in 2017. The members, known for their roles as vocalists, songwriters, producers, rappers, and dancers, are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service in the South Korean army.

After BTS members Jin, J-hope, and SUGA enlisted in late 2022 and the first half of 2023, the rest of the members also announced their enlistment plans in the same year. RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook begun the process of enlisting in the South Korean army in November 2023. They will serve their country for the next 18 months. The group has been on a hiatus since June 2022 with the members carrying on individual activities until their reunion, which is expected in 2025. In the meantime, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have all released their solo albums.