BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, is currently enlisted in the South Korean military to fulfill his duty as a Korean citizen. The singer is a part of the anti-terrorism unit. As he continues his military service, V has been active enough to share small details about his life with the fans. Recently, he posted some pictures from a photo booth as he posed with his fellow soldiers.

V’s new military photos

In one image, Taehyung posed for the camera alongside his coworkers. They were positioned against a wall and were all dressed in military uniform. He wrote in the caption, “Current situation (fire emoji)." In another slide, the singer shared a picture of his pet dog Yeontan with the caption, "His current situation (fire emoji)."

V’s military enlistment

After BTS members Jin, J-hope, and SUGA enlisted in late 2022 and the first half of 2023, the rest of the members also announced their enlistment plans in the same year. RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook begun the process of enlisting in the South Korean army in November 2023. They will serve their country for the next 18 months.

After much speculation about the group's future, Bighit Music announced that the four youngest members of the group began the process of enlisting in the military at the same time.

RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V

"Hello, this is Bighit Music. We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process," the company said in a statement issued via Weverse. “The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties.”

The group has been on a hiatus since June 2022 with the members carrying on individual activities until their reunion, which is expected in 2025. In the meantime, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have all released their solo albums.

