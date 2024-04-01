×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 20:56 IST

Business Proposal Actor Kim Min Kyu Flaunts Buzz Cut As He Begins Military Service

Kim Min Kyu, known for being a part of Business Proposal and Snowdrop, shared photos of himself sporting a buzz cut in preparation for his military service.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kim Min Kyu
Kim Min Kyu | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Kim Min Kyu began his mandatory military duty on Monday, April 1. The actor, who gained popularity for his beloved roles in the K-dramas Business Proposal and Snowdrop, shared photos of himself sporting a buzz cut in preparation for joining the military. Min Kyu also included a brief note for his fans assuring his safe return. 

Kim Min Kyu enlists in the South Korean military

In the shared note, Kim Min Kyu is seen wearing a black hooded jacket and matching pants, he paired them with a grey checkered shirt and black T-shirt. The actor wore black sunglasses with a circular frame as he flaunted his fresh buzz cut. Kim Min-kyu stood in front of a car and gave it a military salute. In the caption, he wrote, "I'll be back safely." 

 

Kim Min Kyu’s military enlistment announcement 

Min Kyu’s agency Companion Company announced his enlistment on March 20. They revealed that the actor will start his duty on April 1. 

The statement issued by his label read, “Actor Kim Min Kyu will commence his military service as an active-duty soldier on April 1. There will be no separate official event held on the day of his entry into the training centre. We kindly ask for understanding as the admission will be conducted privately to ensure safety and prevent on-site congestion. We ask for fans’ love and support so that actor Kim Min Kyu can diligently complete his mandatory military service and return in a more mature and healthy state.”

Kim Min Kyu - Movies & TV Shows

 

For the unversed, mandatory military service is mandated by law for all male citizens of South Korea (ages 18 to 35). It is compulsory for actors and K-pop idols to perform this military service. All seven members of BTS are currently enrolled in the military and will be released between June 2024-25. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 20:56 IST

