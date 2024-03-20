×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

'Chef' Jungkook Takes Up Kitchen Duties During Military Service

The globally successful K-pop group BTS continues to remain in news despite their hiatus due to mandatory military service in Korea.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jungkook
Jungkook | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
K-pop supergroup BTS member Jungkook is currently serving as a cook while in military service. Industry insiders and concerned authorities have confirmed, reports allkpop.com. The globally successful K-pop group continues to remain in news despite their hiatus due to mandatory military service. The ARMY was left excited with the latest update about Jungkook and his days in the military.

File photo of Jungkook ~ Image: BTS ARMY/Instagram

Jungkook interacts with fans on Weverse

Recently, Jungkook took to Weverse, a fan communication platform, to update fans on his well-being and said, "How are you, ARMY? I'm doing well. I've been exercising diligently."

Jungkook in military ~ Image: BTS ARMY/Instagram 

He added, "We've been doing thorough cleaning, even up to the ceilings." Moreover, Jungkook hinted at his role as a cook by adding, "I'm cooking well." It has been reported that Jungkook flaunted his culinary skills in the past by sharing his own recipes, including perilla oil makguksu, ramen porridge, bulgogi, and cup noodle fried rice, through Weverse and personal broadcasts.

BTS members currently serving in the Korean military

Last December, Jungkook enlisted alongside fellow member Jimin at the Army 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. His expected discharge date is June 11, 2025. V, Jimin and RM were the final four to begin their military service with Jungkook in December last year. Jin, the eldest member in the K-pop group, was the first one to enlist in 2022, with J-Hope and Suga following next.

By South Korean law, all young, able-bodied men between the ages of 18 to 28 must serve between 18 to 21 months in the military, with no exceptions for K-pop stars. BTS did not break up before they began their military enlistments. They did, however, go on hiatus. In June 2022, BTS announced that they would be taking a break to pursue their solo careers and projects.

(With IANS inputs)

Published March 20th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

