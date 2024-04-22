Advertisement

The seven-member girl group Cherry Bullet has disbanded five years after making their debut. The news was shared by their agency, FNC Entertainment, on Monday, April 22. The label issued a statement about the group breakup saying that more than half of the members will be leaving the agency, essentially resulting in the band’s disbandment.

FNC Entertainment issues statement

The company revealed in a statement that members Haeyoon, Jiwon, Remi, and May have decided to terminate their contract with FNC Entertainment and they will be pursuing their solo careers somewhere else. On the other hand, Yuju, Bora, and Chaerin will be under FNC Entertainment working on their individual activities.

The statement read, “After long deliberation and discussion with our agency artist Cherry Bullet’s members Haeyoon, Yuju, Bora, Jiwon, Remi, Chaerin, and May, their official group activities end today. Haeyoon, Jiwon, Remi, and May decided on contract termination, while Yuju, Bora, and Chaerin will continue individual activities as artists of FNC Entertainment.”

Advertisement

The agency asked for fans’ support for members’ solo careers post-group disbandment. “We sincerely apologize for sharing this sudden news to fans who have cherished Cherry Bullet until now. The love and support you have sent to the members until now will remain deep in our hearts. We ask that you watch over the next steps of the members who will now walk down new paths instead of Cherry Bullet, and please show warm support for the members who have new beginnings ahead,” stated FNC Entertainment.

More about Cherry Bullet

Cherry Bullet, a 10-member group, released their first single, Q&A, in 2019. But in December of that year, Kokoro, Mirae, and Linlin—three members of the original lineup—would depart from the group citing "personal reasons." The band released two single albums and three mini-albums over their five-year tenure. The leading single P.O.W. off their last album, Cherry Dash, was released in March 2023.