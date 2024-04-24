Advertisement

Jo Se Ho, a well-known comedian and TV personality from South Korea, is all set to take the next step in his relationship with his non-celebrity girlfriend. Se Ho, who went public with his romance in January earlier this year, has now revealed his wedding plans. He made the revelation about his impending marriage on the variety show You Quiz on The Block.

Jo Se Ho to tie the knot in October

Ahead of his appearance on the show, the channel shared a special video from the upcoming episode, in which Yoo Jae Suk can be seen handing a flower bouquet to Jo Se Ho as he congratulates him on his wedding.

The comedian announces in the video that he and his fiancée have decided on a wedding date. He disclosed that this October 20th, he will tie the knot with his girlfriend. The production team greeted it with applause. When Yoo Jae Suk made fun of Jo Se Ho's decision to announce his engagement on You Quiz on The Block, the comedian remarked that he wanted to share the occasion with the show's team and audience since life is too short.

Additionally, he disclosed that Yoo Jae-suk was among the first individuals he shared the good news with. The host can be seen in the video sending the pair his best wishes and wishing them much happiness as they begin this new chapter of their lives.

More about Jo Se Ho

Jo Se Ho, whose work spans several areas of the entertainment industry, initially became famous for his performance in the 2013 television drama My Love From the Star. Because of his charming demeanour and sense of humour, he won over viewers and went on to star in popular reality series like Roommate and Bachelor Party. Notably, he also starred in the fourth season of We Got Married, where he and Chinese actress Cao Lu created a famous on-screen duo.