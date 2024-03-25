Updated March 25th, 2024 at 20:06 IST
Crash Course In Romance Stars Lee Chae-Min, Ryu Da-In Are Dating, Confirm Their Agencies
Korean drama series Crash Course in Romance premiered in January of last year. The series, available on Netflix, is led by actors Lee Chae-Min and Ryu Da-In.
Crash Course in Romance, with its premiere in January of last year, accrued a rather loyal following amongst the growing demographic of K-drama enthusiasts. A huge selling point for the show, was the chemistry between the lead pairs Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in. An interesting update about the on-screen couple has now come to the forefront.
Crash Course in Romance gets a real life update
Lee Chae-min is represented by the agency GOLDMEDALIST. Ryu Da-in on the other hand is represented by the agency Aground. While their chemistry in Crash Course in Romance made them the subject of immense speculation regarding their reel-life imitating their real life. While fans of the actors and the series were almost convinced about the duo being romantically involved in real life, no confirmation had come their way for long.
The romance rumours now, however, stand officially confirmed. Both Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in's respective agencies have now confirmed the speculations, in a joint statement. The statement reads, "Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in initially started their relationship as colleagues and are now getting to know each other with positive feelings. We kindly request your warm support."
Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in's budding romance
Very recently, a video emerged online which reportedly showed Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in walking down a street hand-in-hand. Chae-min can be seen putting his black jacket on Da-in. He was also carrying her bag.
The caption to the post carrying the video read, "Saw Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in (myeong jaeun in pyramid game) around tongin market!!! Side note: eye contact with them before they went to lunch, but just recording them from afar cause we didn't want to disturb them." Coming back to their show Crash Course In Romance, the drama has been directed by Yoo Je-won. Also starring Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Kyung-ho, the series can be streamed on Netflix.
Published March 25th, 2024 at 20:06 IST
