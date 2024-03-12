Advertisement

The CEO of FIFTY FIFTY's previous agency, ATTRAKT, has been cleared of all accusations. The former group members filed a breach of trust lawsuit against the CEO last year. In recent developments, the Police have chosen not to pursue the matter.

ATTRAKT issues statement

A representative of ATTARKT confirmed to Yonhap News Agency that the police have decided not to forward the complaint filed by the former members of FIFTY FIFTY against the CEO of ATTRAKT to the prosecution.

The statement read, “We received an update from the Gangnam police station, where they mentioned deciding not to transfer the charges against the CEO, which the FIFTY FIFTY members filed. We will also hold the parties responsible who mislead the members against ATTRAKT and encouraged them to file a lawsuit against the CEO.”

FIFTY FIFTY's Aran, Saena and Sio

What was the FIFTY FIFTY lawsuit about?

All four members of FIFTY FIFTY filed to suspend their exclusive contract with their label Attrakt in June of 2023. The group had accused the company of failing to uphold settlement agreements, providing insufficient support, and failing to protect the band's health. They insisted that their label had missed their music sales in April, which is why there was no income reported for that month.

Amid the turmoil, one of the members, Keena, chose to return to ATTRAKT in October. The singer made an apology to the label’s CEO, Jeon Hong Jun. She also took the initiative to write handwritten letters expressing remorse to the agency's staff.

FIFTY FIFTY's Keena

While this is going on, Attrakt is getting ready to introduce another girl group by the first half of this year through an audition program. On the other hand, Fifty Fifty's activities have essentially been put on hold since the quartet and its agency started a legal fight in June 2023.

