Former AOA member Yuna is all set to get married in February this year. The idol took to social media and announced the news. She also shared her pre-wedding photos with her fiance Kang Jung Hoon.

AOA member Yuna announces marriage in a long note

On January 11, former AOA member Yuna expressed a hint of delay in making the announcement, explaining that she wanted to convey her feelings with the utmost sincerity. The big news she unveiled was about her upcoming marriage, stating, "There's someone I wish to spend my entire life with."

In her Instagram announcement, Yuna took a moment to express gratitude to her fans. She thanked them for wholeheartedly supporting her since her debut. With a promise to continue sharing and giving back that love, Yuna conveyed her appreciation for the unwavering support from her fanbase.

The caption read, "Hello, I'm Yuna. You might have heard the news first. I wanted to tell you sincerely, but I'm a little late. I found someone I want to spend the rest of my life with This February is coming , I’m going to upload my wedding with only my close friends 🤍 always a good influence out there. I am a warm person who filled the void without changing so that I could stand up again even when I was hard and down. Every moment of mine since my debut. Thank you for your support from the bottom of my heart."

"The heart you gave me. Yunaro knows how to share and give it because she knows it's a great love. I will always be in the same place. With a warm gaze. Please bless our days ahead 🤍I wish you all the best. Happy New Year," the caption concluded.

For the unversed, Yuna debuted as a member of AOA in 2012. In January 2021, she parted ways with AOA as her contract with FNC Entertainment expired. Since then, Yuna has been navigating her path outside the group.

Details about Yuna's wedding

Reports indicate that Yuna will be tying the knot with her fiance, Kang Jung Hoon, on February 18. The wedding ceremony is planned to be a private affair, with close friends and family members in attendance. Yuna's future husband is a composer associated with the music production team GALACTIKA. Describing him as a "warm-hearted person" who has supported her during challenging times, Yuna expressed her joy in finding someone to share her life with.