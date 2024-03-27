Advertisement

Areum, a former member of the K-pop group T-ARA, was reportedly hospitalised after attempting suicide on Wednesday, March 27. This occurred shortly after the singer came forward to discuss the abuse she and her children endured at the hands of her ex-husband. Areum also revealed that she was a victim of someone pretending to be her to extract money from people.

Areum’s suicide attempt connected to her marital discord?

T-ara's Areum was admitted to a hospital after attempting suicide in the early hours of March 27. The singer is undergoing treatment but has not yet regained consciousness. Areum, who joined T-ara in July 2012 and left the group in 2013, has since pursued other projects.

She married an older businessman in 2019 and welcomed two sons into her family. Areum declared in December 2023 that she would be divorcing her husband and that, should the divorce become lawful, she intended to wed her present boyfriend Seo Dong-hoon, a well-known film writer. Dong-hoon shared Aerum's health update on his Instagram handle. \

Advertisement

Areum accuses husband of domestic abuse

Areum posted photos online a few days prior to her attempted suicide, claiming to have experienced domestic abuse in her marriage. She said that after her husband had physically abused her in front of their child, she had run to her parents' house for safety.

Advertisement

The singer shared disturbing pictures of her kids' physical wounds as evidence of the alleged abuse they endured at the hands of her ex-husband. More horrifying photos surfaced on Monday when she uploaded a photo of herself wearing shredded clothing and with facial scars, revealing incidents of domestic abuse.

An outpouring of support and demands for more awareness of mental health concerns in the entertainment business has resulted from Areum’s suicide attempt.