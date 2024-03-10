Advertisement

Former BIGBANG member G-Dragon recently made headlines after rumours of the singer dating Miss Korea runner-up Kim Go Eun surfaced online over the weekend. Their dating reports started making rounds after photos of the duo attending the Paris Saint-Germain's football game in Osaka, Japan, last July, emerged online. However, G-Dragon's management company Galaxy Corporation quickly reacted to the rumours.

G-Dragon's agency issues statement

The singer’s label declared that the two celebrities are "just good friends who have multiple mutual friends" and they are "not in a romantic relationship."

The statement read, “G-Dragon and Kim Go Eun are not in a romantic relationship. She is merely a dongsaeng [younger friend or sibling] that he knows, and her social circle overlaps with his. We understand that this rumour originated in China last summer and then began to spread, but after checking, they are not romantically involved.”

Kim Go Eun and G-Dragon were frequently seen together at various events. They attended the PSG football match at Osaka, Japan's Yanmar Stadium Nagai. Furthermore, images of them using elevators in the same buildings went viral online, fueling more rumours.

G-Dragon’s other dating rumour

Previously, G-Dragon was linked with IVE’s Wonyoung in October 2022, creating a stir in the K-pop community. The report was shocking because, at the time, G-Dragon, a second-generation pop icon, was 34 years old, and Wongyoung was only 18 years old.

When they were seen at Paris Fashion Week with similar ensembles, rumours started to circulate. However, they were quickly refuted.

G-Dragon recently parted ways with his previous agency YG Entertainment. After that, K-pop label Galaxy Corporation announced his official signing and stated that they intended for him to return with his solo album in 2024.