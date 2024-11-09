Published 15:14 IST, November 9th 2024
Grammys 2025 Nominations: Snubbed K-Pop Acts By BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids Invites Asian Backlash
The 2025 Grammy nominations were announced on Friday and fans have expressed disappointment over kpop groups BTS, BLACKPINK being snubbed.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kpop snubbed at Grammys 2025 nominations | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:14 IST, November 9th 2024