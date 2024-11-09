sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 15:14 IST, November 9th 2024

Grammys 2025 Nominations: Snubbed K-Pop Acts By BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids Invites Asian Backlash

The 2025 Grammy nominations were announced on Friday and fans have expressed disappointment over kpop groups BTS, BLACKPINK being snubbed.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kpop snubbed at Grammys 2025 nominations
Kpop snubbed at Grammys 2025 nominations | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:14 IST, November 9th 2024